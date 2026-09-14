Mariska Hargitay Twins With Her 15-Year-Old Daughter in Siren Red Dress on 2026 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Watch

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Mariska Hargitay had her family by her side on the 2026 Emmys red carpet as she became the first woman to host the ceremony solo in 15 years. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 62, looked stunning in a siren-red, sequined dress featuring a dramatic feathered train while attending the awards show at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Monday, September 14.

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It’s a family affair for #Emmys host Mariska Hargitay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HBYss1HCQu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2026 Source: THR/X Mariska Hargitay posed with her family on the 2026 Emmys red carpet.

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Mariska Hargitay Turned Heads in All Red

Source: AP Mariska Hargitay is best known for playing Captain Olivia Benson on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'

The statement piece featured a low-cut, sweetheart neckline and midi-length pencil skirt, while sky-high red heels finished the look. The Baywatch actress was joined by her husband, Peter Hermann, and their children, August, 18, Amaya, 15, and Andrew, 13, for the eventful night, with her daughter even twinning with her mom in a matching red dress. Meanwhile, Hermann, 59, and their sons matched in classic black tuxedos and bowties.

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Mariska Hargitay on Prepping to Host the 2026 Emmy Awards

Source: THR/X Mariska Hargitay posed with her family on the red carpet of the 2026 Emmy Awards.

The Can't Hurry Love star opened up about how she prepared for the gig, teasing that she'd reached out to several people for feedback. "Who haven’t I turned to for advice!" she told The Hollywood Reporter on September 9. "Anyone vaguely wise-looking is fair game. A lot of old ladies and dudes with white beards from my trip to Europe this summer are still wondering who the crazy American lady is asking them about '… crushing the awards show? Que cosa?'"

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Mariska Hargitay Recalled Reaction to Hosting Gig

Source: MEGA Mariska Hargitay joked that she thought she was getting fired when she got the call to host the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Hargitay – who has four Emmys under her belt – recalled her reaction to her historic hosting gig during an appearance on the Today show in July. "I was backstage, doing my play [Every Brilliant Thing], and I got a call. It was Pearlena [Igbokwe], who’s head of the network, and I thought, 'Oh, I should answer this. Am I getting fired?'" the Falcon Crest star said. “She asked me about it, and at first, I thought she was kidding. I actually thought she was kidding.”

Mariska Hargitay Won 2 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Source: MEGA Mariska Hargitay's documentary 'My Mom Janye' won two awards at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month.