Mariska Hargitay Twins With Her 15-Year-Old Daughter in Siren Red Dress on 2026 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Watch
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 8:10 p.m. ET
Mariska Hargitay had her family by her side on the 2026 Emmys red carpet as she became the first woman to host the ceremony solo in 15 years.
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 62, looked stunning in a siren-red, sequined dress featuring a dramatic feathered train while attending the awards show at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Monday, September 14.
Mariska Hargitay Turned Heads in All Red
The statement piece featured a low-cut, sweetheart neckline and midi-length pencil skirt, while sky-high red heels finished the look.
The Baywatch actress was joined by her husband, Peter Hermann, and their children, August, 18, Amaya, 15, and Andrew, 13, for the eventful night, with her daughter even twinning with her mom in a matching red dress.
Meanwhile, Hermann, 59, and their sons matched in classic black tuxedos and bowties.
Mariska Hargitay on Prepping to Host the 2026 Emmy Awards
The Can't Hurry Love star opened up about how she prepared for the gig, teasing that she'd reached out to several people for feedback.
"Who haven’t I turned to for advice!" she told The Hollywood Reporter on September 9. "Anyone vaguely wise-looking is fair game. A lot of old ladies and dudes with white beards from my trip to Europe this summer are still wondering who the crazy American lady is asking them about '… crushing the awards show? Que cosa?'"
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Mariska Hargitay Recalled Reaction to Hosting Gig
Hargitay – who has four Emmys under her belt – recalled her reaction to her historic hosting gig during an appearance on the Today show in July.
"I was backstage, doing my play [Every Brilliant Thing], and I got a call. It was Pearlena [Igbokwe], who’s head of the network, and I thought, 'Oh, I should answer this. Am I getting fired?'" the Falcon Crest star said. “She asked me about it, and at first, I thought she was kidding. I actually thought she was kidding.”
Mariska Hargitay Won 2 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Hargitay took home two awards at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month for her HBO documentary My Mom Janye.
The documentary, based on her mother, Janye Mansfield, won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special at the 78th Creative Arts Emmys. The ER star also won Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.