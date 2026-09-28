Mariska Hargitay Reunites With 'Law & Order: SVU' Costar Christopher Meloni as He Makes Highly-Anticipated Return to the Show: Photos
Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
Could this be the moment Law & Order: SVU fans have been waiting for?
It looks like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni will be reuniting for the upcoming 28th season of the hit NBC show, with Hargitay dropping hints by posting photos of them together on set.
Is This Confirmation of Meloni’s Return?
On September 22, Hargitay shared a photo on her Instagram of Meloni’s back while she faced the camera, captioning the upload, “Who Dat?”
Before the photo, Meloni had kept quiet about the rumors of him making a possible return to the beloved franchise. Hargitay also posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption, “Happy 600.”
Meloni’s Return After Spinoff Cancelation
- 'Law & Order' SVU Fans Rejoice Over Christopher Meloni Returning for Season 28
- 'We Have Each Other's Back': Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni On Reuniting For Special 'Law & Order' Crossover Event
- Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson & Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler Hold Hands In 'Law & Order' Crossover Promo
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Meloni's return as Detective Elliot Stabler comes after the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled after five seasons. The show was centered around Detective Stabler and his work in New York City’s Organized Crime Control Bureau.
After the show’s cancelation was announced, Meloni posted a video on Instagram and said, “I wanted to take this moment to thank the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you.”
Meloni’s Initial Goodbye to Elliot Stabler
In 2011, fans saw the breakup of Benson and Stabler after Meloni left the show following 12 seasons. Although he wasn’t on our screens every Thursday, he remained close to Hargitay over the years.
He even reprised his role a few times before the launch of Organized Crime.
Inside Hargitay and Meloni’s Friendship
Hargitay and Meloni’s friendship began in 1999 during their auditions for the Dick Wolf-created show.
Their bond has been well-documented over 27 years, and Hargitay is even the godmother to Meloni’s daughter.
The two have shared countless pictures displaying their sibling-like relationship. Not long ago, Meloni posted a photo of himself smelling Hargitay’s armpit after watching her star in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway.
“Checked out a pal on BWay. Well done @therealmariskahargitay,” he wrote. “She brought a freshness to the part, and I know, cuz I double-checked, it’s what partners do! Someone needs a Tony to add to their collection.”
Law & Order: SVU will return to NBC on October 8 at 9 pm ET.