Mariska Hargitay Reunites With 'Law & Order: SVU' Costar Christopher Meloni as He Makes Highly-Anticipated Return to the Show: Photos

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Could this be the moment Law & Order: SVU fans have been waiting for? It looks like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni will be reuniting for the upcoming 28th season of the hit NBC show, with Hargitay dropping hints by posting photos of them together on set.

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Is This Confirmation of Meloni’s Return?

Source: MEGA Hargitay shared a photo of her and Meloni on the set of 'Law & Order: SVU' for season 28.

On September 22, Hargitay shared a photo on her Instagram of Meloni’s back while she faced the camera, captioning the upload, “Who Dat?” Before the photo, Meloni had kept quiet about the rumors of him making a possible return to the beloved franchise. Hargitay also posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption, “Happy 600.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @THEREALMARISKAHARGITAY/INSTAGRAM Mariska Hargitay teased Christopher Meloni's return to 'Law & Order: SVU.'

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View this post on Instagram Source: @THEREALMARISKAHARGITAY/INSTAGRAM The stars were on set together for the show's 600th episode.

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Meloni’s Return After Spinoff Cancelation

Source: MEGA Christopher Meloni's spinoff show was canceled after five seasons.

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Meloni's return as Detective Elliot Stabler comes after the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled after five seasons. The show was centered around Detective Stabler and his work in New York City’s Organized Crime Control Bureau. After the show’s cancelation was announced, Meloni posted a video on Instagram and said, “I wanted to take this moment to thank the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you.”

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Meloni’s Initial Goodbye to Elliot Stabler

Source: MEGA Meloni ended his run as Detective Elliot Stabler after 12 seasons on 'Law and Order: SVU.'

In 2011, fans saw the breakup of Benson and Stabler after Meloni left the show following 12 seasons. Although he wasn’t on our screens every Thursday, he remained close to Hargitay over the years. He even reprised his role a few times before the launch of Organized Crime.

Inside Hargitay and Meloni’s Friendship

Source: MEGA Hargitay and Meloni forged an instant friendship during their auditions for 'Law & Order: SVU' in 1999.