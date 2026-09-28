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Mariska Hargitay Reunites With 'Law & Order: SVU' Costar Christopher Meloni as He Makes Highly-Anticipated Return to the Show: Photos

Image of Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay
Source: MEGA

Mariska Hargitay dropped a hint that Christopher Meloni will return to 'Law & Order: SVU.'

Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

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Could this be the moment Law & Order: SVU fans have been waiting for?

It looks like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni will be reuniting for the upcoming 28th season of the hit NBC show, with Hargitay dropping hints by posting photos of them together on set.

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Is This Confirmation of Meloni’s Return?

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Image of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni
Source: MEGA

Hargitay shared a photo of her and Meloni on the set of 'Law & Order: SVU' for season 28.

On September 22, Hargitay shared a photo on her Instagram of Meloni’s back while she faced the camera, captioning the upload, “Who Dat?”

Before the photo, Meloni had kept quiet about the rumors of him making a possible return to the beloved franchise. Hargitay also posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption, “Happy 600.”

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Source: @THEREALMARISKAHARGITAY/INSTAGRAM

Mariska Hargitay teased Christopher Meloni's return to 'Law & Order: SVU.'

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Source: @THEREALMARISKAHARGITAY/INSTAGRAM

The stars were on set together for the show's 600th episode.

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Meloni’s Return After Spinoff Cancelation

Image of Christopher Meloni
Source: MEGA

Christopher Meloni's spinoff show was canceled after five seasons.

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Meloni's return as Detective Elliot Stabler comes after the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled after five seasons. The show was centered around Detective Stabler and his work in New York City’s Organized Crime Control Bureau.

After the show’s cancelation was announced, Meloni posted a video on Instagram and said, “I wanted to take this moment to thank the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you.”

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Meloni’s Initial Goodbye to Elliot Stabler

Image of Christopher Meloni
Source: MEGA

Meloni ended his run as Detective Elliot Stabler after 12 seasons on 'Law and Order: SVU.'

In 2011, fans saw the breakup of Benson and Stabler after Meloni left the show following 12 seasons. Although he wasn’t on our screens every Thursday, he remained close to Hargitay over the years.

He even reprised his role a few times before the launch of Organized Crime.

Inside Hargitay and Meloni’s Friendship

Image of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni
Source: MEGA

Hargitay and Meloni forged an instant friendship during their auditions for 'Law & Order: SVU' in 1999.

Hargitay and Meloni’s friendship began in 1999 during their auditions for the Dick Wolf-created show.

Their bond has been well-documented over 27 years, and Hargitay is even the godmother to Meloni’s daughter.

The two have shared countless pictures displaying their sibling-like relationship. Not long ago, Meloni posted a photo of himself smelling Hargitay’s armpit after watching her star in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway.

“Checked out a pal on BWay. Well done @therealmariskahargitay,” he wrote. “She brought a freshness to the part, and I know, cuz I double-checked, it’s what partners do! Someone needs a Tony to add to their collection.”

Law & Order: SVU will return to NBC on October 8 at 9 pm ET.

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