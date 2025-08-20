or
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Laura Loomer for 'Attacking' Her as She Reveals Why They 'Don't Get Along'

photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed why she and Laura Loomer are no longer friends.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke with Megyn Kelly on Tuesday, August 19, for a segment of the latter’s talk show, where Greene exposed fellow MAGA supporter Laura Loomer for “attacking” her despite their former friendship.

“We [Laura Loomer and I] don’t get along... I’ve actually known Laura for years,” Greene stated on "The Megyn Kelly Show." “We actually used to be friends back in like 2017 and 2018, not close friends, but we knew each other. When she ran for Congress the first time, I endorsed her, donated to her, supported her when she ran.”

The Turning Point

photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene said Laura Loomer didn't listen to her suggestion to run for Congress in a different district in 2022
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Laura Loomer didn't listen to her suggestion to run for Congress in a different district in 2022.

Greene elaborated on how Loomer turned on her when she chose to run for Congress in the 2022 Republican primary for Florida’s 11th Congressional District, as the far-right activist refused to listen to Greene’s suggestion about switching to a district where she’d be a frontrunner.

“The second time she decided to run, she jumped a district. Wanted to run against Daniel Webster, who’s actually a conservative Republican,” Greene explained to Kelly. “And I said, ‘Hey, Laura, I don’t think you should run against Daniel Webster. I don’t think you can beat him. Why don’t you jump to another district where there’s an open seat and you’ll have a much better shot?’”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Laura Loomer Attacks Her 'All the Time'

photo of Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene were friends before Loomer became estranged
Source: Loomer Unleashed

Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene were friends before Loomer became estranged.

She continued, “Well, she refused. She said, ‘No,’ she would not listen to anybody… So I said, ‘I can’t get involved. I’m not going to endorse against him; I’m gonna stay out.’ Well, she was furious at me, and then everything kind of plummeted from there. So it actually started back then.”

“But does she attack me all the time...” Greene emphasized before mentioning Loomer might not be as loyal to Donald Trump as she leads on to be.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

'She Attacks Us the Most'

photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Laura Loomer for 'attacking' multiple politicians
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Laura Loomer for 'attacking' multiple politicians.

“She attacked Matt Gaetz all the time; she attacked Brian Jack, who used to work for President Trump,” Greene stated. “She attacks some of the most loyal people to the president, people that are unapologetically America first. Those of us that fight the hardest, for some reason, she attacks us the most.”

Laura Loomer Has Never Won an Election

photo of Laura Loomer has never won an election
Source: @reallauraloomer/Instagram

Laura Loomer has never won an election.

Despite Loomer’s attempts to secure a seat at the table as an official member of government, she has never been elected.

In addition to her narrow defeat to Webster in 2022, where she received 44 percent of votes, Loomer lost her first congressional election in 2020 against Lois Frankel.

