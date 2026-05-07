Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolled for Claiming She Has 'Natural Immunity' to Hantavirus After Refusing to Lock Down During COVID: 'Insufferable'
May 7 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing mockery online after declaring she has "natural immunity" to hantavirus.
On Wednesday, May 6, the former congresswoman responded to controversial doctor Mary Talley Bowden's claim that an anti-parasitic medication used in veterinary medicine "should work" to treat the rare rodent-borne illness — which recently made headlines due to a deadly cruise ship outbreak.
"I actually texted her today and asked what can we treat hantavirus with. I’m so glad she posted it," Greene, 51, wrote. "Ivermectin. Also vitamin D and zinc. Those of us who refused to lockdown, mask up, and get vaxxed took the good ole horse paste and also developed natural immunity."
'Dumber Than a Rock'
The ex-U.S. representative's post garnered a number of comments from people who branded her "insufferable," "mentally ill" and "a quack."
"Please don't start this insufferable bulls--- again," one user replied to Greene, who was notably fined multiple times for refusing to adhere to the House's mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Holy h---. You do not have any sort of natural immunity to the hantavirus from eating apple flavored horse dewormer," someone else wrote, referring to ivermectin.
Another person simply added, "You are dumber than a rock."
Who Is Dr. Mary Talley Bowden?
Many others blasted her for promoting the use of ivermectin, something Dr. Bowden became known for during the pandemic.
The Texas physician was suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital in November 2021 for spreading "dangerous misinformation" regarding COVID treatment.
According to the Houston Chronicle, she responded by filing a $25 million defamation lawsuit against the the hospital, but her case was dismissed.
The ear, nose and throat doctor even appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast last summer where she criticized vaccine mandates and discussed her efforts to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin.
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Joe Rogan Is a Fan of Ivermectin
Rogan notably revealed he was taking the alternative medication when he contracted COVID in 2021, despite the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging people to stop using it.
The FDA posted on social media in August 2021, "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."
Two years later, he defended his choice to take the drug in a rant on his show.
"What disturbs...me is that after I got better, CNN, MSNBC, all these mainstream news things are mocking me for taking horse medication. They're saying 'he took horse medication. He took horse dewormer,'" he said.
'I Got Better Quick'
"Literally taking a drug that's on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines. Literally taking a drug that's been prescribed billions of times," the podcast host continued. "Taking a drug that was invented by the guy who won the Nobel Prize for inventing that drug. It has one of the best safety profiles of any known drug."
"I got better quick. Nobody cared that I got better quick," he claimed. "All they cared was I didn't get vaccinated. 'What's the best way to shame him?' 'Let's point to this one thing that he took and mock this person for taking this foolish medication.'"