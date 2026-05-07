Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolled for Claiming She Has 'Natural Immunity' to Hantavirus After Refusing to Lock Down During COVID: 'Insufferable' Source: mega The Georgia Republican also promoted the use of ivermectin to treat the illness. Allie Fasanella May 7 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing mockery online after declaring she has "natural immunity" to hantavirus. On Wednesday, May 6, the former congresswoman responded to controversial doctor Mary Talley Bowden's claim that an anti-parasitic medication used in veterinary medicine "should work" to treat the rare rodent-borne illness — which recently made headlines due to a deadly cruise ship outbreak. "I actually texted her today and asked what can we treat hantavirus with. I’m so glad she posted it," Greene, 51, wrote. "Ivermectin. Also vitamin D and zinc. Those of us who refused to lockdown, mask up, and get vaxxed took the good ole horse paste and also developed natural immunity."

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I actually texted her today and asked what can we treat hantavirus with. I’m so glad she posted it.

Ivermectin.

Also vitamin D and zinc.

Those of us who refused to lockdown, mask up, and get vaxxed took the good ole horse paste and also developed natural immunity. https://t.co/m3mag0hhBm — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 6, 2026 Source: @FmrRepMTG/x Marjorie Taylor Greene said she 'took the good ole horse paste,' referring to the anti-parasitic medication.

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'Dumber Than a Rock'

Source: mega The backlash was swift.

The ex-U.S. representative's post garnered a number of comments from people who branded her "insufferable," "mentally ill" and "a quack." "Please don't start this insufferable bulls--- again," one user replied to Greene, who was notably fined multiple times for refusing to adhere to the House's mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Holy h---. You do not have any sort of natural immunity to the hantavirus from eating apple flavored horse dewormer," someone else wrote, referring to ivermectin. Another person simply added, "You are dumber than a rock."

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Who Is Dr. Mary Talley Bowden?

Source: PowerfulJRE/youtube Marjorie Taylor Greene was responding to a post by controversial doctor Mary Talley Bowden.

Many others blasted her for promoting the use of ivermectin, something Dr. Bowden became known for during the pandemic. The Texas physician was suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital in November 2021 for spreading "dangerous misinformation" regarding COVID treatment. According to the Houston Chronicle, she responded by filing a $25 million defamation lawsuit against the the hospital, but her case was dismissed. The ear, nose and throat doctor even appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast last summer where she criticized vaccine mandates and discussed her efforts to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin.

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Joe Rogan Is a Fan of Ivermectin

Source: PowerfulJRE/youtube Joe Rogan took ivermectin when he caught COVID-19.

Rogan notably revealed he was taking the alternative medication when he contracted COVID in 2021, despite the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging people to stop using it. The FDA posted on social media in August 2021, "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it." Two years later, he defended his choice to take the drug in a rant on his show. "What disturbs...me is that after I got better, CNN, MSNBC, all these mainstream news things are mocking me for taking horse medication. They're saying 'he took horse medication. He took horse dewormer,'" he said.

'I Got Better Quick'

Source: PowerfulJRE/youtube He was mocked for taking the drug.