COUPLES Mark Consuelos Was 'Concerned for His Own Safety' When Wife Kelly Ripa Went Through Menopause: 'I Slept With One Eye Open for 3.5 Years' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa admitted Mark Consuelos 'irritated' her when she went through menopause. Rebecca Friedman April 21 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mark Consuelos "slept with one eye open for 3.5 years" during wife Kelly Ripa's menopause — and he might have to do so again after poking fun at his spouse on live television. During the Tuesday, April 21 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple's candid conversation turned into a back-and-forth roast session, as Ripa called out her husband for what she says was a noticeable lack of concern during that time. "I wish you could see my DMs from Mark," Ripa teased. "He’s not really a social media guy, but once in a while I’ll open Instagram and I’ll see I got a DM from Mark and I’m like, 'What is this?'"

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Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Wasn't 'Remotely Concerned' During Her Menopause

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos wasn't 'remotely concerned' for her during menopause.

Consuelos admitted he does, in fact, "slide into" her messages — but usually only with very specific dog-related updates. "He slid into my DMs," Ripa confirmed. "Something about how to make your shih tzu healthier, tracking steps… what to do if your shih tzu isn’t sleeping." Putting Consuelos on blast, the Hope & Faith actress confessed: "I went through menopause with this man. He was not remotely concerned. There was not a moment where he was like, 'Are you OK?'"

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'I Was Concerned, But for My Own Safety'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos lived 'in fear' during Kelly Ripa's menopause.

Consuelos quickly pushed back — sort of. “Oh no, I was concerned,” he said. “But for my own safety. I slept with one eye open for like 3.5 years. And a fan.” Ripa wasn’t letting that slide. “Did I inconvenience you?” “No, no,” he replied. “That wouldn’t be the emotion. It was fear. Fear.”

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'That Just Irritated Me'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos joked he was afraid of Kelly Ripa 'attacking' him.

When asked what he was afraid of, Consuelos deadpanned, “Of being attacked… that’s a joke.” He insisted he did try to help in his own way by blowing air on her when he'd wake up and she was feeling overly warm. Ripa was not impressed, snapping, "Yeah, but then that just irritated me. His hot breath blowing on me is not cooling me at all."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos is beyond obsessed with his and Kelly Ripa's adorable dog Lena.