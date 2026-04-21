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Mark Consuelos Was 'Concerned for His Own Safety' When Wife Kelly Ripa Went Through Menopause: 'I Slept With One Eye Open for 3.5 Years'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa admitted Mark Consuelos 'irritated' her when she went through menopause.

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April 21 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos "slept with one eye open for 3.5 years" during wife Kelly Ripa's menopause — and he might have to do so again after poking fun at his spouse on live television.

During the Tuesday, April 21 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple's candid conversation turned into a back-and-forth roast session, as Ripa called out her husband for what she says was a noticeable lack of concern during that time.

"I wish you could see my DMs from Mark," Ripa teased. "He’s not really a social media guy, but once in a while I’ll open Instagram and I’ll see I got a DM from Mark and I’m like, 'What is this?'"

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Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Wasn't 'Remotely Concerned' During Her Menopause

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Image of Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos wasn't 'remotely concerned' for her during menopause.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos wasn't 'remotely concerned' for her during menopause.

Consuelos admitted he does, in fact, "slide into" her messages — but usually only with very specific dog-related updates.

"He slid into my DMs," Ripa confirmed. "Something about how to make your shih tzu healthier, tracking steps… what to do if your shih tzu isn’t sleeping."

Putting Consuelos on blast, the Hope & Faith actress confessed: "I went through menopause with this man. He was not remotely concerned. There was not a moment where he was like, 'Are you OK?'"

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'I Was Concerned, But for My Own Safety'

Image of Mark Consuelos lived 'in fear' during Kelly Ripa's menopause.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos lived 'in fear' during Kelly Ripa's menopause.

Consuelos quickly pushed back — sort of.

“Oh no, I was concerned,” he said. “But for my own safety. I slept with one eye open for like 3.5 years. And a fan.”

Ripa wasn’t letting that slide. “Did I inconvenience you?”

“No, no,” he replied. “That wouldn’t be the emotion. It was fear. Fear.”

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'That Just Irritated Me'

Image of Mark Consuelos joked he was afraid of Kelly Ripa 'attacking' him.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos joked he was afraid of Kelly Ripa 'attacking' him.

When asked what he was afraid of, Consuelos deadpanned, “Of being attacked… that’s a joke.”

He insisted he did try to help in his own way by blowing air on her when he'd wake up and she was feeling overly warm.

Ripa was not impressed, snapping, "Yeah, but then that just irritated me. His hot breath blowing on me is not cooling me at all."

Image of Mark Consuelos is beyond obsessed with his and Kelly Ripa's adorable dog Lena.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos is beyond obsessed with his and Kelly Ripa's adorable dog Lena.

Still, the couple ended on a sweet note — more or less.

"But we made it through," Consuelos said.

"And now you’re good," he added, "and I love my dog."

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