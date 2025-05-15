Mark Cuban Bids Farewell to 'Shark Tank' After 13 Years to Focus on Family: 'My Kids Aren't Waiting on Dad Anymore'

"My kids are teenagers, and I want to spend more time with them," Cuban said during an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast. "We always shoot in June and September, and in June, right when they're finishing school, I have to come here."

He added, "When they were young, it was like, 'OK, we're going to wait for dad.' Now that they're teenagers, they aren't waiting for dad at all."

Reflecting on his time on the show, Cuban expressed appreciation for the people he worked with. "Our crew from Sharks to PAs to producers are incredible to work with and to know. That's who I will miss more than anything," he told People magazine.