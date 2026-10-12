mark fuller is making waves again and his latest creation is taking flight

Article continues below advertisement

The visionary behind the Fountains of Bellagio and The Dubai Fountain is preparing to unveil his most imaginative invention yet in the UAE. Some people enter a room and command attention. Mark Fuller creates entire environments that make the world stop and stare. The celebrated inventor, engineer, co-founder and CEO of WET has spent more than four decades transforming water into spectacle. His creations have become international landmarks, attracting millions of visitors and appearing in films, television shows, music videos and countless photographs. Now, Fuller is making headlines again with a new generation of autonomous Water Birds set to debut at The National Museum in the UAE this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Part engineering marvel, part theatrical performance, the Water Birds are unlike anything audiences have seen before. Traveling independently across and beneath a lake, the creations coordinate with one another before rising to the surface, extending and flapping their wings, raising their long neck and releasing streams of water that create the breathtaking illusion of flight. They do not simply decorate the water; they become its performers. The invention combines robotics, movement, choreography and water effects with the sense of wonder that has defined Fuller’s career. It is an ambitious concept—even by the standards of the man responsible for some of the most recognizable attractions on the planet. Fuller’s portfolio reads like a collection of modern icons. WET created the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, The Dubai Fountain, the Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore and the 2002 Olympic Cauldron in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company’s work also includes Surreal at Expo 2020 Dubai and the reimagined Revson Fountain at New York’s Lincoln Center. Since WET was co-founded in 1983, it has created more than 250 installations around the world. Yet behind the grandeur is a man whose career has always existed at the intersection of precision and imagination. Fuller earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. In 2015, the University of Utah further recognized his extraordinary contributions to engineering, design and innovation by awarding him an honorary PhD—a Doctorate of Engineering. He began his professional journey as a Disney Imagineer, an experience that helped shape his instinct for combining advanced technology with storytelling and emotion.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!