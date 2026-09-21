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Mark Ruffalo to California AG Rob Bonta: 'Don't You Dare... Do Not Cave' on Paramount Lawsuit Settlement

Split Photo of Mark Ruffalo and Rob Bonta
Source: MEGA

Mark Ruffalo recently encouraged Rob Bonta to 'not cave' in to Paramount's settlement deal.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:34 a.m. ET

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Mark Ruffalo has something to say to the California Attorney General.

In a recent tweet on X, Ruffalo encouraged Rob Bonta and his coalition of 11 other state AGs not to settle their lawsuit against Paramount Skydance and to keep David Ellison from acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery.

He wrote, “Don’t you dare, [Rob Bonta], do not cave.”

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Image of Mark Ruffalo asked Rob Bonta to 'not cave' while addressing the Paramount lawsuit settlement.
Source: MEGA

Mark Ruffalo asked Rob Bonta to 'not cave' while addressing the Paramount lawsuit settlement.

Ruffalo continued to emphasize why it was so important for the AG to remain strong now, writing, “5,670 filmmakers put their necks on the line for you to fight this merger. Another 75,000+ and counting have signed to tell you not to concede in just 3 weeks.”

“You work for the people — the very people who will be hurt if you let this lousy deal filled with empty promises go forward. Please sign to send a message to the AGs and Paramount. Reject the deal. The people don’t want it!” he continued.

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Previous Reports Claimed Paramount & Rob Bonta Are in 'Advanced Talks' to Reach a Settlement

Image of Mark Ruffalo's comments followed the reports that Paramount Skydance and Bonta are in 'advanced talks' to reach a settlement.
Source: MEGA

Mark Ruffalo's comments followed the reports that Paramount Skydance and Bonta are in 'advanced talks' to reach a settlement.

This comes after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, citing anonymous sources, that Paramount Skydance and Bonta are in “advanced talks” to reach a settlement.

Per the WSJ article, the talks are “ongoing, and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached.”

The outlet further claimed that Paramount and the California AG have reportedly “discussed compromises including Paramount agreeing to operate the two companies’ movie studios separately for a period rather than immediately combining them.”

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Image of Rob Bonta emphasized that running the two companies separately but under common ownership would just be a 'behavioral' remedy.
Source: MEGA

Rob Bonta emphasized that running the two companies separately but under common ownership would just be a 'behavioral' remedy.

At the time, a representative for Bonta’s office said, per Variety, “Potential settlement talks are confidential. We cannot confirm or deny whether settlement talks are occurring or their alleged substance.”

However, Bonta holds differing views.

Previously, he emphasized that running the two companies separately but under common ownership would just be a “behavioral” remedy.

Instead, he said he is looking for a structural remedy that would entail separate ownership.

For the unversed, Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion deal for Warner Bros. was approved by the Department of Justice earlier this year, in June.

However, thanks to the antitrust lawsuit by Bonta and his team of state AGs, that deal was — and remains — on hold.

Elizabeth Warren Also Spoke on the Matter

Image of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also spoke on the matter recently.
Source: MEGA

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also spoke on the matter recently.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also spoke on the matter.

On Saturday morning, she took to her Facebook handle to write, “As Trump tries to ban CNN from the White House, it would be a massive mistake to cave on the Paramount merger. The last thing we need is another Trump-controlled media conglomerate abusing its power to stomp out competition. This is a dangerous merger.”

Warren's comments came after President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was banning CNN, along with MS NOW and Politico, from the White House because of their “fake news” reporting, per Variety.

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