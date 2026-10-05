Mark Ruffalo Warns Donald Trump 'Hands Off Our Vote' as Midterms Near: 'I'm Gonna Hulk Out' If Voting Rights Are Threatened

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Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo referenced his big green alter-ego at a "Hands Off Our Vote" event in New York City on October 4. “I’m gonna Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry,” he joked with a receptive anti-Trump crowd as he raged against the president.

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Ruffalo Rallies Voters

Source: MEGA Ruffalo urged voters not to be complacent.

The 58-year-old actor behind The Incredible Hulk, who is an outspoken Democrat, was discussing Republicans' grim prospects heading into the November 3 midterms. Polling suggests Democrats are on track to easily take back the House and may grab the Senate, but Ruffalo warned the crowd that Donald Trump could attempt to meddle in the results. “This is a big, big deal, this election. There’s a lot hanging in the balance," he said. "And we all know that we’re going to kick their a---- — but we all know that they’re going to steal it. They’re going to do everything in their power, and it isn’t going to be over the night we all win.”

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The Actor Warned About Elon Musk

Source: MEGA Ruffalo said Elon Musk could interfere in the results.

Ruffalo pointed to Trump's on-again, off-again ally Elon Musk as a potential source for election chicanery. “We need to be on guard for what we may not see coming: Elon,” Ruffalo told the crowd. “That’s the cybersecurity of these elections. And while I’m not an expert, I’ve been talking to experts. And the one thing I’ve heard repeatedly is that there is a vulnerability of the votes when they’re transferred from the polling places to the county headquarters and then to the states.” The actor urged the crowd to join the organization Free Speech for People to make sure elections are “safe from any domestic or foreign interference.”

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Ruffalo References 'The Hulk'

Source: MEGA Ruffalo joked that he'd 'Hulk out' about the midterms.

Ruffalo then segued into a rousing speech about making Trump a "lame duck" in the final two years of his term. "We got to make him a lame duck! We have to stop his policies now. Another two years of this, and who knows what he’ll be doing? He’s calling to throw Democrats out of the country. And he means it!" he said. "I know we’re all tired, we are so tired, but we can’t give up now … They’re going to try and stop us from taking our country back, and we’re not going to let ’em. Trump, we’re not letting you! Hands off our f------ vote!” In the ensuing applause break, an audience member shouted, “You tell ’em, Hulk!” Ruffalo then joked he'd use his Hulk superpowers if Trump meddled in the election. "I’m gonna Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry. Hey, I’m still here! They thought I was out for the count — I’m still here, I’m still playing the Hulk.”

Polling Has Democrats Bullish on the Midterms

Source: MEGA Democrats are optimistic about their Senate chances.