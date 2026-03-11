or
Mark Wahlberg, 54, Magically Transforms Bulging Dad Body to Six-Pack Abs in Seconds: Watch

Source: MEGA; @markwahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg, 54, magically transformed his soft dad bod into a snatched six-pack in seconds in a new video posted on social media.

March 11 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Mark Wahlberg had fans doing a double-take after showing off a wild body transformation, magically turning his soft midsection into a snatched stomach in seconds.

"Whatever the job entails🤷🏻‍♂️ @municipal 4am club💦🥶 silver lining OG ones are available🔥🔥💦," Wahlberg, 54, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, March 10.

Source: @markwahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg shared a video inside the gym with his followers.

Mark Wahlberg Showed Off a Wild Body Transformation

Photo of Mark Wahlberg transformed his rounded stomach to a six-pack in seconds.
Source: @markwahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg transformed his rounded stomach to a six-pack in seconds.

In the video, the Play Dirty actor stood in the gym and gave a side view of his rounded stomach before sucking in his midsection to reveal chiseled six-pack abs.

The camera then panned to show off his muscular legs as he walked toward the lens and fiercely flexed his biceps.

Fans Praised the Actor's Transformation

Photo of Fans reacted to Mark Wahlberg's snatched physique with praise.
Source: @markwahlberg/Instagram

Fans reacted to Mark Wahlberg's snatched physique with praise.

Fans couldn't help but admire the former boy bander's physique, sharing their admiration in the comments section.

"Still got it!! Animal!! 6 pack been there since the Calvin Klein days," one fan wrote, while another added, "My mouth dropped to the floor!"

"❤️🔥😍 I love you! You encourage me so much," a third added.

Mark Wahlberg Opened Up About His Fluctuating Weight

Photo of Mark Wahlberg admitted that gaining weight for a role is 'fun for about a week.'
Source: @markwahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg admitted that gaining weight for a role is 'fun for about a week.'

Although Wahlberg has been known as a heartthrob since his early '90s debut, he recently opened up about the struggles of his fluctuating weight, saying that gaining pounds for acting roles is only "fun for about a week."

“I’m actually in the middle of making, or preparing to make, a movie right now where I have to put on weight. I’m eating everything and anything in sight,” Wahlberg explained during an appearance on The View last month.

While he enjoys a break from his usual strict routine, he noted that after a week of an indulgent diet, "my feet are swollen when I wake up, my hands are swollen."

Mark Wahlberg Called 30-Pound Weight Gain 'Not Healthy'

Photo of Mark Wahlberg finds it more challenging to gain weight for a role than to lose it.
Source: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg finds it more challenging to gain weight for a role than to lose it.

Reflecting on the 30 pounds he gained for the 2022 film Father Stu, he called it "really difficult," as it's "not healthy" to go to such extremes.

“I vowed the last time I did it, about a year ago, that I wasn’t going to do it again and here I am," Wahlberg revealed during the daytime program. "But it’s kind of what the part requires and so, I got to get through.”

While cohost Joy Behar challenged the actor, saying he could easily go on Ozempic and lose the weight, Wahlberg said that wasn't the hardest part.

“For what it’s worth, I don’t have a hard time losing it, even with me, with fasting and exercise. But putting it on is just hard," he replied. "You don’t want to eat when you already are full. And I started to enjoy the things I hadn’t enjoyed in awhile when I realized they kind of make you feel bad, ultimately, at the end of the day.”

