Married Ex-Bodyguard of Kyrsten Sinema Arrested After Allegedly Damaging the Former Senator's Home
Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Kyrsten Sinema's former bodyguard has been arrested after allegedly damaging her Cave Creek home.
Matthew Ammel formerly worked as Sinema's bodyguard and was also allegedly romantically involved with her.
Sinema was formerly an Arizona senator, serving in politics from 2005 until 2025.
Matthew Ammel Reportedly Vandalized Kyrsten Sinema's Home
According to the court paperwork, as reported by 12 News, Ammel reportedly entered the ex-Arizona senator's home on September 3.
Sinema was notably not there at the time.
Ammel then asked Sinema to post a video on her X handle and threatened to damage a painting in her home every ten minutes if she refused.
When Sinema turned down his request, Ammel took around 22 paintings from the former senator's home and dumped all of them into the backyard swimming pool.
The deputies who responded to the home discovered multiple paintings in the pool.
They also reportedly confirmed that one of the paintings was damaged with black spray paint.
Sinema also accused Ammel of destroying numerous expensive bottles of alcohol.
Per the value of the paintings estimated in the court paperwork, Ammel destroyed around $123,015 worth of paintings, with the total amount of damage (including the paintings) amounting to over $200,000.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kyrsten Made Headlines After Matthew's Ex-Wife Sued Her
Kyrsten and Matthew got under the limelight recently when Heather Ammel, Matthew's ex-wife, sued the former senator of Arizona for allegedly being romantically involved with her now-ex-husband while they were still married.
In the lawsuit filed in North Carolina under the "homewrecker law," Heather alleged that Kyrsten knowingly interfered in her marriage while Matthew was still employed as her bodyguard.
Kyrsten admitted in a deposition to the romantic nature of their relationship.
However, she stated that none of the romantic encounters occurred in North Carolina, which is one of the few states where an ex-spouse can sue a third party responsible for breaking up a marriage.
While Kyrsten filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Heather, Federal Judge David Bragdon dismissed her motion.
The judge said, "Ms. Sinema's testimony on several key matters has not been credible. To the extent Ms. Sinema suggests her relationship with Mr. Ammel was a fleeting s---only relationship, later conduct undermines this claim."
The judge also noted that the text messages between Sinema and Ammel undermined the argument that the sexual relationship with her bodyguard occurred outside North Carolina, so the state's homewrecker law didn't apply.
"These messages, considered together,” David said, “show Ms. Sinema building and furthering a romantic relationship with Mr. Ammel - invading the marriage not just while he was away on trips with her, but while he was home with his family in North Carolina."