'Iconic' Martha Stewart, 84, Shares 'Flawless' New Selfie as She Dishes on Her Skincare Routine

Martha Stewart is downright "iconic!" The 84-year-old homemaker posted an up-close selfie on January 13, showcasing her smooth, wrinkle-free skin.

'Marvelous'

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart showed off her glowing, wrinkle-free skin in a close-up selfie.

She posed with her lips pursed and her bangs tousled across her face. Her hair was pulled back, highlighting a stunning pair of yellow diamond dangling earrings. Martha’s fresh-faced look was completed with curled lashes coated in mascara. Fans of the star were loving her carefree look in the comments. "Absolutely stunning!!!" someone wrote. "Gorgeous AND iconic," a user penned. "You look marvelous! Miss Martha," a person shared. "Martha [is] so d--- fine OMG," a comment read. Someone said, "So gorgeous," while others wrote, Our queen," and "Flawless."

View this post on Instagram Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram The 84-year-old homemaking icon posed with her bangs tousled and lips pursed.

'Wake Bright'

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart shared her nightly skincare ritual, featuring Elm Biosciences’ new night cream.

The caption of her post read: "There are two things I always do before bed: check on all of the animals and then do my skincare.@drbhanusali and I created @elmbiosciences to answer a very personal need for high-performance skincare unlike anything else on the market. Our newest launch is no exception. I’ve been using it consistently and I love the results. Let the proof be in the picture. Sleep tight. Wake bright." In it, Stewart highlights her newest beauty venture — the A3O™ Elemental Night Cream from Elm Biosciences, the science‑forward skincare brand she co‑founded with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali.

New Night Cream

Source: MEGA The A3O™ Elemental Night Cream officially dropped on January 13, designed to hydrate and firm overnight.

The brand released its third product on January 13, after more than two years of development, per People. The night cream, priced at $165, is formulated to hydrate, firm, and smooth skin overnight using a blend of Elm Biosciences’ proprietary A3O™ Complex, ectoin and barrier‑strengthening lipids. It also incorporates a fourth‑generation retinoid that targets the gamma receptor, which is a unique advancement that Dr. Bhanusali said required careful stabilization to avoid irritation.

'Zero Criticism'

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart admitted creating the cream was challenging, but she’s proud of the high-quality result.