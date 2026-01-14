'Iconic' Martha Stewart, 84, Shares 'Flawless' New Selfie as She Dishes on Her Skincare Routine
Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Martha Stewart is downright "iconic!"
The 84-year-old homemaker posted an up-close selfie on January 13, showcasing her smooth, wrinkle-free skin.
'Marvelous'
She posed with her lips pursed and her bangs tousled across her face.
Her hair was pulled back, highlighting a stunning pair of yellow diamond dangling earrings.
Martha’s fresh-faced look was completed with curled lashes coated in mascara.
Fans of the star were loving her carefree look in the comments.
"Absolutely stunning!!!" someone wrote. "Gorgeous AND iconic," a user penned.
"You look marvelous! Miss Martha," a person shared. "Martha [is] so d--- fine OMG," a comment read.
Someone said, "So gorgeous," while others wrote, Our queen," and "Flawless."
'Wake Bright'
The caption of her post read: "There are two things I always do before bed: check on all of the animals and then do my skincare.@drbhanusali and I created @elmbiosciences to answer a very personal need for high-performance skincare unlike anything else on the market. Our newest launch is no exception. I’ve been using it consistently and I love the results. Let the proof be in the picture. Sleep tight. Wake bright."
In it, Stewart highlights her newest beauty venture — the A3O™ Elemental Night Cream from Elm Biosciences, the science‑forward skincare brand she co‑founded with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali.
New Night Cream
The brand released its third product on January 13, after more than two years of development, per People.
The night cream, priced at $165, is formulated to hydrate, firm, and smooth skin overnight using a blend of Elm Biosciences’ proprietary A3O™ Complex, ectoin and barrier‑strengthening lipids.
It also incorporates a fourth‑generation retinoid that targets the gamma receptor, which is a unique advancement that Dr. Bhanusali said required careful stabilization to avoid irritation.
'Zero Criticism'
Stewart and Bhanusali consulted with a panel of more than 350 dermatologists, scientists and researchers to perfect the formula, emphasizing a science‑backed approach that prioritizes trust and efficacy.
"The feedback [from the advisory board] is so scientific, it's so proper, it's so well-tested. You can trust what they're telling you. It's really quite extraordinary," Stewart said.
Stewart admitted it was "very hard" to bring all the elements together for the new night cream, but in the end, they succeeded.
"I can see why you want to put something very soothing on your skin before you go to bed and wake up with a plump, dewy, and hydrated face," she told the outlet. "That's what this cream is designed to do, just that."
Stewart revealed her daughter, Alexis Stewart, has been using the product before the drop.
"My daughter is using it, and she actually has absolutely zero criticism of the product. That's pretty amazing from a person called Alexis Stewart. It's pretty incredible," she revealed.