Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Had 'No Real Interest' in His Children But an 'Odd Attachment' to Daughter Ivanka: 'I Cannot Exactly Say It Was Paternal'

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Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump claimed the POTUS showed little affection for his children, but had an unusual bond with his daughter Ivanka Trump. "He was an entirely hands-off father. He had no real interest in his children," Mary, 61, said during an appearance on "The Rest Is Politics" podcast. "When Ivanka got older, he had this very odd attachment to her, but I cannot exactly say that it was paternal."

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Mary Trump Claimed Ivanka Trump Was 'Constantly Sitting' in Donald Trump's Lap

Source: MEGA Mary Trump described the bond between Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump as 'off-putting.'

Mary claimed that Ivanka, 44, was "constantly sitting on his lap," adding, "I cannot really explain it, but I found it odd and off-putting." The clinical psychologist claimed she didn't see her cousins often, only really at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

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Donald Trump Has No Emotional Connection to His Kids, Claims Mary Trump

Source: MEGA Mary Trump claimed that Donald Trump learned from his father to see kindness as a weakness.

Mary alleged that the president, 80, had no real emotional connection with his kids, "certainly not to the two older boys." Mary claimed that she believed the coldness toward the family stemmed from her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who "systematically" broke down her father, Fred Trump Jr., who died at 42. She said that her grandfather treated kindness as a weakness. "The lesson he learned was do not be anything like Freddy," Mary said of Donald. "Do not be kind. Do not be empathetic. Do not be sensitive."

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Donald Trump Has Made Controversial Comments About Ivanka Trump in the Past

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is a father of five children.

Donald Trump Said Ivanka Had 'a Very Nice Figure'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said if Ivanka Trump wasn't his daughter, he would probably 'be dating her.'