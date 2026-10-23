Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Had 'No Real Interest' in His Children But an 'Odd Attachment' to Daughter Ivanka: 'I Cannot Exactly Say It Was Paternal'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump claimed the POTUS showed little affection for his children, but had an unusual bond with his daughter Ivanka Trump.
"He was an entirely hands-off father. He had no real interest in his children," Mary, 61, said during an appearance on "The Rest Is Politics" podcast. "When Ivanka got older, he had this very odd attachment to her, but I cannot exactly say that it was paternal."
Mary Trump Claimed Ivanka Trump Was 'Constantly Sitting' in Donald Trump's Lap
Mary claimed that Ivanka, 44, was "constantly sitting on his lap," adding, "I cannot really explain it, but I found it odd and off-putting."
The clinical psychologist claimed she didn't see her cousins often, only really at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Donald Trump Has No Emotional Connection to His Kids, Claims Mary Trump
Mary alleged that the president, 80, had no real emotional connection with his kids, "certainly not to the two older boys."
Mary claimed that she believed the coldness toward the family stemmed from her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who "systematically" broke down her father, Fred Trump Jr., who died at 42.
She said that her grandfather treated kindness as a weakness.
"The lesson he learned was do not be anything like Freddy," Mary said of Donald. "Do not be kind. Do not be empathetic. Do not be sensitive."
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Donald Trump Has Made Controversial Comments About Ivanka Trump in the Past
Apart from Ivanka, Donald shares Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump with his ex-wife Ivana Trump.
He's also a father to Tiffany Trump with ex Marla Maples and Barron Trump with wife, Melania Trump.
Donald Trump Said Ivanka Had 'a Very Nice Figure'
Donald has faced backlash for his controversial comments about Ivanka in the past. The pair appeared on ABC's The View in 2006 to promote her role as a boardroom adviser on The Apprentice.
When the panel hosts asked Donald how he would feel if Ivanka posed for Playboy, Donald noted she had "a very nice figure."
He then raised eyebrows with his next remark: "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."
At the time, Donald's rep Jim Dowd moved to address the backlash, telling the Associated Press the comment was "absolutely" a joke.
He insisted Donald "was making fun of himself for his tendency to date younger women."