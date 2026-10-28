Politics 'This Is a Five Alarm Fire': Mary Trump Warns Voters of Uncle Donald’s Plan to 'Rig' the Midterms and Threaten Democracy Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA / YOUTUBE, MEGA Mary Trump sounded the alarm over Donald's desperation to rig the midterms. Adam Downer Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump is warning voters about what she calls a "five alarm fire" — arguing that her uncle has a plot to rig the midterm elections. In a post to her Substack, Mary, a psychologist and prominent critic of her uncle, said her father's financial investment in power has made him desperate to avoid the "blue wave" that some election forecasters are predicting. She believes he could potentially use illegal means to maintain Republican majorities in the House and Senate if predictions are accurate.

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Mary Ties Donald's Desperation to His Financial Interests

Source: MEGA Mary said Donald Trump is desperate to cling onto the White House as his cash cow.

"For Donald and those enriching themselves through their proximity to his power, the stakes are not simply political. They are financial," Mary wrote. "Donald’s family has made billions through its business and cryptocurrency ventures, while wealthy allies and donors have benefited from an administration that makes decisions based on how much money it can make them and their cronies," she added. "That is why hanging onto power matters so much to him." She continued: "Losing it means losing access to the machinery that makes this illicit, deeply unfair arrangement possible, along with the grotesque accumulation of massive and obscene wealth that comes with it."

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Mary Brings Up His History of Baselessly Claiming Election Fraud

Source: MEGA Mary warned about her uncle's long history of baseless claims.

Mary then suggested that rampant corruption in the White House is why the president often makes baseless claims of election fraud and sows doubt in the validity of the U.S.'s elections. "Donald knows he cannot win without cheating, and that he cannot acquire the kind of wealth that might someday make him feel whole without rigging the system," she wrote. "For the last 10 years, Donald has insisted that American elections are riddled with fraud, yet the evidence for his sweeping claims has repeatedly failed to materialize. When he claims elections are fraudulent, what he really means is any election that Democrats win. When Republicans like him win, those elections were suddenly free and fair."

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'It Will Do Anything to Steal This Election'

Source: MEGA Mary ripped Trump's plan to investigate voter rolls in swing states.

Mary then focused on the Department of Homeland Security's uncovered plot to investigate voter rolls in numerous states. In the operation, federal employees were given two hours of training to investigate names suspected of being ineligible voters, prioritizing their investigations in swing states. The full results of the operation are unknown, but a preliminary look at some names pulled in California show that 112 out of 200 registrations "had already been canceled or were inactive." "Clearly, openly, and right in our faces, the Trump regime is making it plain that it will do anything in its power to steal this election from the American people," she wrote.

Mary Trump Fires at Todd Blanche

Source: MEGA Mary called Todd Blanche (left) a 'sycophant.'