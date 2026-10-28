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'This Is a Five Alarm Fire': Mary Trump Warns Voters of Uncle Donald’s Plan to 'Rig' the Midterms and Threaten Democracy

Split image of Mary and Donald Trump.
Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA / YOUTUBE, MEGA

Mary Trump sounded the alarm over Donald's desperation to rig the midterms.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump is warning voters about what she calls a "five alarm fire" — arguing that her uncle has a plot to rig the midterm elections.

In a post to her Substack, Mary, a psychologist and prominent critic of her uncle, said her father's financial investment in power has made him desperate to avoid the "blue wave" that some election forecasters are predicting. She believes he could potentially use illegal means to maintain Republican majorities in the House and Senate if predictions are accurate.

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Mary Ties Donald's Desperation to His Financial Interests

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Photo of Mary said Trump is desperate to cling onto the White House as his cash cow.
Source: MEGA

Mary said Donald Trump is desperate to cling onto the White House as his cash cow.

"For Donald and those enriching themselves through their proximity to his power, the stakes are not simply political. They are financial," Mary wrote.

"Donald’s family has made billions through its business and cryptocurrency ventures, while wealthy allies and donors have benefited from an administration that makes decisions based on how much money it can make them and their cronies," she added. "That is why hanging onto power matters so much to him."

She continued: "Losing it means losing access to the machinery that makes this illicit, deeply unfair arrangement possible, along with the grotesque accumulation of massive and obscene wealth that comes with it."

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Mary Brings Up His History of Baselessly Claiming Election Fraud

Photo of Mary warned about Trump's long history of baseless claims.
Source: MEGA

Mary warned about her uncle's long history of baseless claims.

Mary then suggested that rampant corruption in the White House is why the president often makes baseless claims of election fraud and sows doubt in the validity of the U.S.'s elections.

"Donald knows he cannot win without cheating, and that he cannot acquire the kind of wealth that might someday make him feel whole without rigging the system," she wrote. "For the last 10 years, Donald has insisted that American elections are riddled with fraud, yet the evidence for his sweeping claims has repeatedly failed to materialize. When he claims elections are fraudulent, what he really means is any election that Democrats win. When Republicans like him win, those elections were suddenly free and fair."

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'It Will Do Anything to Steal This Election'

Photo of Mary ripped Trump's plan to investigate voter rolls in swing states.
Source: MEGA

Mary ripped Trump's plan to investigate voter rolls in swing states.

Mary then focused on the Department of Homeland Security's uncovered plot to investigate voter rolls in numerous states. In the operation, federal employees were given two hours of training to investigate names suspected of being ineligible voters, prioritizing their investigations in swing states.

The full results of the operation are unknown, but a preliminary look at some names pulled in California show that 112 out of 200 registrations "had already been canceled or were inactive."

"Clearly, openly, and right in our faces, the Trump regime is making it plain that it will do anything in its power to steal this election from the American people," she wrote.

Mary Trump Fires at Todd Blanche

Photo of Mary called Todd Blanche (left) a 'sycophant.'
Source: MEGA

Mary called Todd Blanche (left) a 'sycophant.'

Mary also took aim at Attorney General Todd Blanche, calling him "a sycophant the likes of which I have never seen before.”

She pointed to an October 22 statement in which Donald's former lawyer tiptoed around saying he and the Department of Justice would accept the results of the election, whatever they may be.

"It is not DOJ’s intention to, and it’s never our intention to improperly interfere with elections or the state confirmation process or certification process," he said. "But to say that there’s no circumstances that we would ever do that, of course I’m not going to say that."

"Of course he won’t rule it out," Mary said. "Blanche is not going to say that the Justice Department won’t interfere with certification because he needs to keep all of his options open. His boss is not the American people. His boss is Donald, and he needs to do everything in his power to keep Donald in power so that he can stay in power and abuse that power."

"This is a five alarm fire, and it is indeed the most important election of our lifetimes," Mary concluded.

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