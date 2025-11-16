Marysol Patton Brings Beauty, Confidence, and Glamour to BravoCon with Locks & Mane
Nov. 16 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton is taking her flair for style and business to new heights.
Known for her sharp wit, iconic one-liners, and polished Miami glamour, the reality favorite is building an impressive portfolio that proves she is much more than a Bravo mainstay.
This fall, she is leaning fully into her entrepreneurial era with several ventures, including her partnership with Locks & Mane, an upcoming jewelry collection for HSN, and her luxury caviar brand, Elsa Caviar, inspired by her late mother, the beloved Mama Elsa.
- Jennifer Aniston Appears Carefree As She Showcases Her Natural Hair & Goes Makeup-Free For A Selfie
- Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Are Working Together To Celebrate The Beauty Of Black Hair & Entrepreneurship
- TikToker Bryce Hall Rocks Rolling Stones Graphic Band Tee To Party At 40 Love Restaurant With YouTuber Nikita Dragun — Get The Look
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
At this year’s Bravo Bazaar during BravoCon in Las Vegas, Marysol joined forces with Locks & Mane founder Jennifer Parrot to bring a dose of instant beauty confidence to fans.
Their brand, known for its high-quality clip-in hair extensions, has become a cult favorite among women who want effortless, salon-worthy hair without the steep price tag.
“I first met Jennifer in 2023, and we connected right away,” says Marysol. “Once I tried her extensions, I understood why people were so obsessed. You can see the transformation not just in your hair, but in your whole attitude. It gives you that extra spark.”
Accessibility is at the heart of Locks & Mane’s philosophy. “Jennifer’s vision has always been to make extensions that everyone can afford and enjoy,” Marysol explains. “So many options on the market are priced so high that they feel out of reach. We wanted something that feels luxurious but is actually attainable.”
Beyond great hair, the brand also has heart. Locks & Mane partners with organizations that supply hair to people experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions or other circumstances.
“That part of the brand really spoke to me,” Marysol says. “Beauty should be inclusive and uplifting. Helping someone feel confident again is what this is all about.”
As for what she is most looking forward to at BravoCon, Marysol’s excitement is contagious. “I can’t wait to see people’s faces when they try the extensions. Last year, I watched women light up the moment they looked in the mirror. That joy and confidence are what make this brand so special.”
While Jennifer handles the day-to-day operations, Marysol remains closely involved as a creative advisor and brand ambassador. “When you love what you’re doing, it doesn’t feel like work,” she says. “I believe in the product, I believe in the mission, and I love working with a friend who shares the same passion for empowering women.”
For those who can’t make it to BravoCon, Locks & Mane is available online and nationwide at Ulta stores, Bloomingdale’s, Drybar salons, and on HSN.
With beauty, confidence, and a little bit of sparkle, Marysol Patton is showing that her empire is just getting started.