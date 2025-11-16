Marysol Patton Brings Beauty, Confidence, and Glamour to BravoCon with Locks & Mane

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton is taking her flair for style and business to new heights. Known for her sharp wit, iconic one-liners, and polished Miami glamour, the reality favorite is building an impressive portfolio that proves she is much more than a Bravo mainstay. This fall, she is leaning fully into her entrepreneurial era with several ventures, including her partnership with Locks & Mane, an upcoming jewelry collection for HSN, and her luxury caviar brand, Elsa Caviar, inspired by her late mother, the beloved Mama Elsa.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PR Raconteur Jennifer Parrot with Marysol Patton.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At this year’s Bravo Bazaar during BravoCon in Las Vegas, Marysol joined forces with Locks & Mane founder Jennifer Parrot to bring a dose of instant beauty confidence to fans. Their brand, known for its high-quality clip-in hair extensions, has become a cult favorite among women who want effortless, salon-worthy hair without the steep price tag. “I first met Jennifer in 2023, and we connected right away,” says Marysol. “Once I tried her extensions, I understood why people were so obsessed. You can see the transformation not just in your hair, but in your whole attitude. It gives you that extra spark.” Accessibility is at the heart of Locks & Mane’s philosophy. “Jennifer’s vision has always been to make extensions that everyone can afford and enjoy,” Marysol explains. “So many options on the market are priced so high that they feel out of reach. We wanted something that feels luxurious but is actually attainable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Locks & Mane