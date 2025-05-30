'M*A*S*H' Star Loretta Swit Dead at 87

Prior to her death, Swit was a painter and a vocal animal rights activist.

“I’ve never met an animal I didn’t love…not ever. Owls are special. Comical, curious, aloof, intelligent raptors. I wanted to try and capture that in this ‘up close and personal’ look at Ollie. I use the old expression of ‘give a hoot’ when I ask people to care about our environment and the animals within. Give a hoot about what happens to our wildlife, our forests, to our whales and sharks, to our oceans. Please, give a hoot. Please care," she said in her book Switheart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit, which came out in 2017.

In an interview from 2024, she said she loved dabbling in various things.

“I love being busy and involved in a variety of different things all connected to the arts, because my passion for them dates back to when I won my first prize for my artwork at six years old… so why stop now?” she said to a news outlet.