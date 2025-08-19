Masham Raza: A Rebel Storyteller Crafting Emotional Truth in Film and Scent

Mahsam Raza is a unique storyteller who works across two distinct mediums: fragrance and film. He is the founder of The Dua Brand and Glamora Films, two companies born out of his passions for perfumes of the past and films that tell bold stories.

A self-described rulebreaker, Raza utilizes his “obsessive attention to detail” in his approach to business. The authenticity of his vision and deep understanding of the desires of his target audience have empowered him to be successful in both industries. That growth and global traction were formally recognized in 2025, when The Dua Brand earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, distinguishing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States among millions of others. It’s a milestone that underscores both Raza’s entrepreneurial spirit and the resonance of his vision.

Raza’s quest to bring emotional truth to both scent and cinema and authentically connect with his audience is at the core of his ethics and work.

A Scent Archive as Rebellion

Raza understands that a familiar fragrance can draw the deepest buried memories to the forefront of a person’s mind. The Dua Brand was founded because Raza wanted to make luxury accessible for the masses. He didn’t want people to stop enjoying fragrances just because they had a hefty price tag attached to them.

Raza considers himself a “cultural archivist.” His mission is to “honor the past, reinvent the present, and make luxury emotional and accessible for all.” Fragrances are powerful and can rekindle the fondest memories of a person, place, or experience. They’re often identified with one particular person in someone’s mind, such as a grandmother wearing a classic perfume. Revitalizing these lost scents is born out of Raza’s desire to reconnect his customers with their emotional history and preserve sacred memories while also democratizing luxury.

Beyond reinterpreting classics, The Dua Brand has carved out a space for wholly original compositions. These signature scents are built from the ground up, influenced by founder Mahsam Raza’s creative background. Many of the original fragrances are crafted to evoke specific moods, moments, or narratives.

The Dua Brand has been successful in connecting with its niche audience that spans over 60 countries, with a 65% customer return rate. With over 2,500 blends, The Dua Brand includes original fragrances and vintage-inspired recreations at affordable prices.

Each fragrance has a story, according to Mahsam. The scents have “a soul, a past,” and his goal is to unite them with an audience eager to experience them again.