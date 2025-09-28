or
Mass Shooting Suspect Nigel Edge Escorted 'American Idol' Alum to CMT Awards Years Before Killing 3 Innocent Victims

photo of Kellie Pickler and Nigel Edge
Source: @kelliepickler/X;Brunswick County Sheriffs Office

Kellie Pickler's date to the 2012 CMT Awards is now suspected of opening fire in a targeted attack.

Sept. 28 2025, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Years before he was arrested for allegedly opening fire in Southport, N.C., on Saturday, September 27, killing three victims, Nigel Edge, whose former name is Sean DeBevoise, once escorted American Idol alum Kellie Pickler to the CMT Awards.

Nigel Edge Escorted Kellie Pickler to CMT Awards in 2012

Source: @kelliepickler/X

The duo attended the 2012 CMT Awards together.

Pickler, who finished in sixth place on Season 5, was accompanied by Edge in 2012 to the award show. She documented their time via X, where she shared a photo of them smiling together. “Me and my date (Sgt Sean DeBevoise) #CMTawards,” Pickler captioned her image.

“I am ecstatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie,” Edge told a news outlet at the time. “She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel.”

Nigel Edge Sued Kellie Pickler for Allegedly Poisoning Him at CMT Awards

photo of Nigel Edge sued Kellie Pickler 13 years after their date at the CMT Awards
Source: mega

Nigel Edge sued Kellie Pickler 13 years after their date at the CMT Awards.

Despite his fairytale appearance with the country star over a decade ago, earlier this year in February, Edge claimed Pickler attempted to kill him with a poisoned glass of Jim Beam during their night together.

He filed a lawsuit against her, claiming that he is only alive to tell the story because he did not drink the beverage. In the same lawsuit, Edge accused Brunswick Medical Center in North Carolina of attempting to kill him. Edge also explained how he almost lost his life after getting shot in the head during his 2006 deployment. He claimed that he now has nerve damage and a skull full of plastic.

Kellie Pickler

Nigel Edge Suspected of Killing 3 and Injuring 5

photo of Nigel Edge is suspected of killing three and injuring five on Saturday, September 27
Source: Brunswick County Sheriffs Office

Nigel Edge is suspected of killing three and injuring five on Saturday, September 27.

Several months after filing his lawsuit, Edge is now the key suspect in the murder of three and injury of five after he is presumed to be the fatal gunman at the American Fish Company saloon in Southport.

During a press conference held on Sunday, September 28, Police Chief Todd Coring explained that Edge was detained by the Coast Guard while he was loading his boat at the public boat ramp at NE 55th Street in Oak Island, where he is suspected of carrying out the attack.

Nigel Edge's Shooting Was 'Highly Premeditated'

photo of The shooter faces three counts of first-degree murder
Source: mega

The shooter faces three counts of first-degree murder.

“We believe this was a targeted location,” Coring said. “He acted as a lone wolf. He acted alone. This is highly premeditated from what we’re seeing at this time, and we feel that there are no other threats to our community.”

Arrest warrants claim that Edge used a short-barreled AR rifle equipped with a suppressor, folding stock and scope to shoot from his boat. He is now facing three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

