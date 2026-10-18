What Was 'MasterChef' Contestant Mariusz Komenda's Cause of Death? Everything to Know

MasterChef contestant Mariusz Komenda died on October 7 at the age of 44, TVN confirmed in a social media statement.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Mariusz Komenda's death," the network wrote in a post translated from Polish. "Mariusz was part of the MasterChef family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy, and a love for cooking."

The statement continued, "Over the years, he returned to us, sharing his knowledge, experience and passion for the kitchen. It is hard to find words that could express our sorrow. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and everyone who had the chance to know him. Mariusz, we will miss you very much."

Per Polish outlet Do Rzeczy, MasterChef creators also released a separate statement, which read, "Mariusz was part of the MasterChef family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy, and a love for cooking. It's difficult to find words to express our grief. We share in his grief with his family, loved ones, and everyone who had the opportunity to know him. Mariusz, we will miss you very much."

Here's everything to know so far about Komenda's cause of death.