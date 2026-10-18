What Was 'MasterChef' Contestant Mariusz Komenda's Cause of Death? Everything to Know
Oct. 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
MasterChef contestant Mariusz Komenda died on October 7 at the age of 44, TVN confirmed in a social media statement.
"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Mariusz Komenda's death," the network wrote in a post translated from Polish. "Mariusz was part of the MasterChef family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy, and a love for cooking."
The statement continued, "Over the years, he returned to us, sharing his knowledge, experience and passion for the kitchen. It is hard to find words that could express our sorrow. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and everyone who had the chance to know him. Mariusz, we will miss you very much."
Per Polish outlet Do Rzeczy, MasterChef creators also released a separate statement, which read, "Mariusz was part of the MasterChef family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy, and a love for cooking. It's difficult to find words to express our grief. We share in his grief with his family, loved ones, and everyone who had the opportunity to know him. Mariusz, we will miss you very much."
Here's everything to know so far about Komenda's cause of death.
What Was Mariusz Komenda's Cause of Death?
The statements did not explicitly disclose the cause of Komenda's death, but his passing came just months after he was diagnosed with glioma in January.
According to the University of California San Francisco – Brain Tumor Center, glioma is "the general term for all tumors that arise from glial cells." The rare, aggressive brain tumor forms directly in a patient's brain or spinal cord, and medical professionals grade gliomas depending on how quickly they grow and how abnormal the cells appear, per the Cleveland Clinic.
What Did Mariusz Komenda Reveal About His Health Before His Death?
- Meghan Markle Defended by Judge Poh Ling Yeow Over 'Ridiculous' 'MasterChef Australia' On-Set Rumors
- Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Her California Upbringing During 'MasterChef' Appearance: 'Her Story Changes According to Her Needs'
- Meghan Markle Appeared 'Vulnerable' and 'Out of Her Comfort Zone' During 'MasterChef Australia' Episode, Body Language Expert Says
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Komenda revealed in March he received his diagnosis after being hospitalized for a suspected stroke.
"I thought it was just a temporary crisis. Unfortunately, the reality turned out to be far harsher. After detailed tests, I received [my] diagnosis," Komenda wrote at the time. "That moment completely changed my life and the lives of my loved ones. Since then, I have been fighting every day for my health and a return to normalcy."
According to Do Rzeczy, the late television personality underwent two major head surgeries, received radiotherapy and underwent intensive rehabilitation as part of his treatment. He reportedly received medical care at the National Medical Institute in Warsaw and the Provincial Specialist Hospital in Legnica.
What Season of 'MasterChef Poland' Did Mariusz Komenda Compete On?
Komenda was a semifinalist on Season 8 of MasterChef Poland in 2019. Following his success on the show, he returned for several guest appearances in subsequent seasons.