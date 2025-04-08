Matt Bomer Dishes About Steamy S-- Scenes With Jonathan Bailey in 'Fellow Travelers' — and What Moment Was Improvised
Matt Bomer is spilling all about his steamy s-- scenes with Jonathan Bailey.
The actor, 47, divulged what it was like getting intimate with the Bridgerton beau in Fellow Travelers during the Tuesday, April 8, episode of the “Dinner's on Me" podcast.
"Johnny and I really kind of knew what each other's boundaries were," Bomer told host Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "And I think we were always trying to think about what was the story we were trying to tell underneath the intimacy? How were we different after the scene than before? What was kind of the arc of that scene supposed to be? We would also improvise within the intimacy."
Bomer said he stayed within the limits of what felt safe with his costar, which allowed the scene to exist in a way that could have otherwise felt "stilted" or "overly choreographed."
Among the liberties Bomer took was a moment where he licked Bailey's armpit, then licked his own hand, which he confessed was improvised. To ease any awkwardness or tension, there was an intimacy coordinator on set to help the actors communicate their boundaries.
However, the two actors — who are both gay in real life — maintain a friendly rapport off-screen and had no problem filming together.
The Mid-Century Modern actor expressed his doubts about a fundamentally LGBTQ production like Fellow Travelers making it to television.
"I'm so grateful we were able to get that show made..." Bomer expressed. "I wasn't sure if the marketplace, as a business, would put their money where their mouth was for a queer period piece that took place in multiple decades. I was wrong. I was overly cynical."
Bailey opened up in a December 2023 interview about what it was like staying true to his sexuality on camera.
"It’s funny, the one thing I have thought over the years is — I’ve just looked at gay characters, they’re such rich, brilliant, oppressed, complicated, joyous characters to play, so of course people want to play them," he noted. "And this is a brilliant example of: What better way to do a character study of two polar-opposite gay characters than have gay people play them? But that’s what I felt growing up. I just thought, 'Of course people want to play those parts,' which is great. It’s just, what happens if, just for a moment, gay people play them?"
Fellow Travelers follows the story of two political employees, Hawk (Bomer) and Tim (Bailey), who meet and fall in love amid the Lavender Scare of the 1950s. Their romance transcends the ages, whether the 1960s Vietnam War chaos, increased drug use in the 1980s or the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.