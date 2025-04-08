Matt Bomer Dishes About Steamy S-- Scenes With Jonathan Bailey in 'Fellow Travelers' — and What Moment Was Improvised

"Johnny and I really kind of knew what each other's boundaries were," Bomer told host Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "And I think we were always trying to think about what was the story we were trying to tell underneath the intimacy? How were we different after the scene than before? What was kind of the arc of that scene supposed to be? We would also improvise within the intimacy."

Bomer said he stayed within the limits of what felt safe with his costar, which allowed the scene to exist in a way that could have otherwise felt "stilted" or "overly choreographed."