Matt Damon Mistaken for Brad Pitt at 2026 World Cup by Commentator in Awkward Moment
July 20 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
Matt Damon had soccer fans doing a double take — including one TV commentator.
The Odyssey star found himself at the center of a hilarious case of mistaken identity during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after a broadcaster accidentally introduced him as fellow Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt while cameras scanned the celebrity-filled crowd.
Damon, 55, attended the championship match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with his wife, Luciana Barroso. As the couple appeared on the stadium broadcast, the commentator confidently announced, "Brad Pitt also among the fans here."
Seconds later, the broadcaster realized the mistake.
"Oh it's Matt Damon! That's Matt Damon," the commentator quickly corrected himself. "There's been a lot of glare on our monitors, too. Apologize to both."
Fans Can't Stop Laughing
The lighthearted blunder quickly went viral, with viewers rushing to social media to joke about the awkward moment.
"Matt Damon preparing for his next role as Brad Pitt," one fan joked.
Another quipped, "Brad Pitt watching World Cup from home rn."
A third person looked at the bright side, writing, "Guess there are worst guys to be mistaken for."
Another fan even referenced Damon's latest film, The Odyssey, joking, "Glad to see Odysseus made it back to his wife in time for the World Cup final."
Despite the brief mix-up, Damon appeared completely unfazed as he enjoyed the match with Barroso from the stands. The actor kept things casual in a dark navy polo shirt and sunglasses, while Barroso showed her support by wearing an Argentina jersey with a matching sky-blue bucket hat.
'The Odyssey' Dominates the Box Office
- Matt Damon's Shocking Transformation: Actor Hits His High School Weight by Dropping 20 Pounds for 'The Odyssey'
- Matt Damon Makes Heartbreaking Admission About His Family as He Enters 'New Phase of Life'
- Matt Damon Reveals the Ben Affleck Phone Call He Waited '45 Years' to Receive: 'He’s One of the Great Loves of My Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The World Cup appearance comes as Damon celebrates the blockbuster success of The Odyssey, which delivered one of the biggest box office openings of the summer.
The epic retelling of the classic Greek myth earned $124.5 million across 3,900 North American theaters during its opening weekend on July 17.
Worldwide, The Odyssey brought in $264.1 million, including $139.6 million from 73 international markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film also marked director Christopher Nolan's biggest global opening ever, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises, which debuted with $249 million worldwide in 2012.
Damon Prepared for the Role for Months
Before filming began, Damon revealed that he spent months practicing one specific skill inside his Brooklyn apartment — nocking an arrow.
“If I was watching a movie, I would just sit on my couch and speed load,” recalled Damon, who estimated he practiced the move “thousands” of times. “It was very repetitive. That was a totally useless skill that I picked up for this movie that’s still with me. I don’t know that I’ll ever need to use it for anything, but it was just one of those weird things I learned.”
In The Odyssey, Nolan cast Damon as Odysseus, the legendary Greek hero who spends 10 years trying to make his way home after blinding a Cyclops and angering Poseidon.
“I felt like this was the best role I'd ever been offered,” Damon said after reading the script, per USA Today. “It's such an iconic character and he goes through so much, internally and physically. It was an extraordinary opportunity.”