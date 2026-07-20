Matt Damon Mistaken for Brad Pitt at 2026 World Cup by Commentator in Awkward Moment

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Matt Damon had soccer fans doing a double take — including one TV commentator. The Odyssey star found himself at the center of a hilarious case of mistaken identity during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after a broadcaster accidentally introduced him as fellow Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt while cameras scanned the celebrity-filled crowd. Damon, 55, attended the championship match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with his wife, Luciana Barroso. As the couple appeared on the stadium broadcast, the commentator confidently announced, "Brad Pitt also among the fans here."

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Source: FOX Matt Damon was mistakenly identified as Brad Pitt by a TV commentator during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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Seconds later, the broadcaster realized the mistake. "Oh it's Matt Damon! That's Matt Damon," the commentator quickly corrected himself. "There's been a lot of glare on our monitors, too. Apologize to both."

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Matt Damon preparing for his next role as Brad Pitt. pic.twitter.com/GXRhltHFoD — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) July 19, 2026 Source: Fox Live

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Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Source: MEGA Fans flooded social media with jokes after the on-air mix-up, with many referencing Matt Damon's latest film, ‘The Odyssey.’

The lighthearted blunder quickly went viral, with viewers rushing to social media to joke about the awkward moment. "Matt Damon preparing for his next role as Brad Pitt," one fan joked. Another quipped, "Brad Pitt watching World Cup from home rn." A third person looked at the bright side, writing, "Guess there are worst guys to be mistaken for." Another fan even referenced Damon's latest film, The Odyssey, joking, "Glad to see Odysseus made it back to his wife in time for the World Cup final." Despite the brief mix-up, Damon appeared completely unfazed as he enjoyed the match with Barroso from the stands. The actor kept things casual in a dark navy polo shirt and sunglasses, while Barroso showed her support by wearing an Argentina jersey with a matching sky-blue bucket hat.

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'The Odyssey' Dominates the Box Office

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Source: MEGA Matt Damon attended the championship match with his wife, Luciana Barroso, while keeping a low profile in the celebrity-filled crowd.

The World Cup appearance comes as Damon celebrates the blockbuster success of The Odyssey, which delivered one of the biggest box office openings of the summer. The epic retelling of the classic Greek myth earned $124.5 million across 3,900 North American theaters during its opening weekend on July 17. Worldwide, The Odyssey brought in $264.1 million, including $139.6 million from 73 international markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film also marked director Christopher Nolan's biggest global opening ever, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises, which debuted with $249 million worldwide in 2012.

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Source: Universal Pictures/Youtube

Damon Prepared for the Role for Months

Source: Universal Pictures ‘The Odyssey’ became a massive box office success, earning $264.1 million globally and setting a new worldwide opening record for director Christopher Nolan.