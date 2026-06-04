Matt Damon Struggles to Live in the 'Now' as His Kids Are ‘Getting Older’: ‘It Has to Do With This Career’

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Being a present parent is important to Matt Damon. The actor, 55, is dad to Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, with wife Luciana, whom he married in 2005. He is also a stepdad to Alexia, 27, her daughter from her previous marriage "I think about it a lot, especially as my kids are getting older: Really trying to be here now,” the Oscar winner told GQ in an interview published Tuesday, June 2. “And it’s hard for me to do that."

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Matt Damon Struggles With Looking Ahead

Source: MEGA Matt Damon acknowledged that showbiz is 'uncertain' and 'ruthless.'

He attributes the challenge to being in showbiz. "And I think maybe that has to do with my own nature," he told the outlet. "It also has to do with this career where you’re always trying to figure out what’s ahead because it’s such an uncertain business and a pretty ruthless one. Those kinds of things have conspired to, I think, maybe take me out of where I am, more than I’d like.”

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Matt Damon's Latest Project Filmed Around the World

Source: MEGA Matt Damon's latest movie, 'The Odyssey,' filmed in six countries.

Filming adventure epic The Odyssey, out July 17, 2026, took the cast, which also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o around the world for 91 days in 2025. It took place in six countries: Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland and the United States, where they filmed at the Falls Lake water tank on the Universal Hollywood lot.

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Matt Damon Thought the End of an Age Was Approaching

Source: MEGA Matt Damon said filming in far-flung locations isn't for him as he gets 'older.'

“I don’t think people are going to be given the resources to shoot movies that way for much longer,” he said. “I mean, there are people who will, Denis Villeneuve and Chris [Nolan], people can do it. And I mean, look, I heard [Steven] Spielberg say 30 years ago that Lawrence of Arabia couldn’t be made again because it would just be too expensive, right? So there are always these changes." He continued, "But to do it on film, in camera, a story that big, all on location, there are only a couple people who can mount a production like that at this point, and so those things just aren’t available. And, specifically, probably not for me as I get older.”

Matt Damon Looked at Filming 'Like a Born-Again Christian'

Source: MEGA Matt Damon savored the experience of filming 'The Odyssey' instead of complaining about difficulties.