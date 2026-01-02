Journalist Matt Gutman Dubbed the 'Hottest Reporter' as He Films Shirtless Run Before Kicking Off New Job at CBS: Watch
Jan. 2 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
Journalist Matt Gutman wrapped up 2025 by posting a shirtless video of himself jogging around Palm Springs, Calif.
On Wednesday, December 31, the TV star showed off his ripped body while taking in the sights on one of his "all-time favorite runs: the Lykken trail."
Matt Gutman Films Shirtless Jog
"Lots of changes are coming in 2026 (work and personal) and like many of you I struggle with intrusive thoughts," he shared in the caption. "I find running to be one of the most effective forms of therapy. And mountain trails are the Dom Perignon of that kind of free therapy."
"Running a steep trail with a precipitous drop off and rocks strewn everywhere forces you to focus on every footfall. Your brain doesn't have time to let in all the other noise because it's just trying to prevent you from going splat and breaking a femur or your face," he noted. "And for 45 minutes one can experience a sliver or zen, mountain air, and a pretty awesome view (when you look up on the flatter parts)."
Fans React to Matt Gutman's 'Thirst Trap'
- Matt Lauer Is 'a Good Man' Who Doesn't 'Miss Being On Television' After Scandal, Former 'Today' Host Bryant Gumbel Insists
- Matt Lauer Is 'Doing Well' 8 Years After 'Today' Firing as He Eyes TV Comeback
- 'Dead Man Walking': Donald Trump Fumes at 'Trainwreck' Stephen Colbert as President Calls for CBS to Cancel His Late-Night Show 'NOW'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans went wild for the clip, with one writing in the comments section, "Not this thirst trap gift at the end of the year! 😂Happy New Year to the hottest reporter!"
"Matt giving us what we all need on the last day of this insane year. 🔥🔥🔥😍," another penned, while a third person said, "Hoping you can stay true to the truth at CBS! You’ve always been a favorite because of your integrity! Happy New Year!"
On New Year's Day, the reporter, 48, uploaded a video of himself while skydiving.
"Heading into 2026 like...Looking forward to seeing you down the line," he wrote alongside the daring stunt.
Matt Gutman's New Role at CBS
Gutman's new role at CBS begins in January 2026, where he will be on CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News and more programs.
"So thrilled to be joining CBS News, the TV network with the most storied past and I think the most exciting future," he expressed in his December 9 announcement. "I'm going to be the network chief correspondent. We are going to be covering the most important news stories but also doing 48 Hours and 60 Minutes and everything in between."
The California-based star previously worked at ABC.