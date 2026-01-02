Journalist Matt Gutman Dubbed the 'Hottest Reporter' as He Films Shirtless Run Before Kicking Off New Job at CBS: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Matt Gutman wrapped up 2025 by posting a shirtless video of himself jogging around Palm Springs, Calif. On Wednesday, December 31, the TV star showed off his ripped body while taking in the sights on one of his "all-time favorite runs: the Lykken trail."

Matt Gutman Films Shirtless Jog

Matt Gutman ended 2025 by posting a shirtless video of himself running around the Lykken trail.

"Lots of changes are coming in 2026 (work and personal) and like many of you I struggle with intrusive thoughts," he shared in the caption. "I find running to be one of the most effective forms of therapy. And mountain trails are the Dom Perignon of that kind of free therapy."

The journalist explained why he likes to run trails that have 'rocks strewn everywhere.'

"Running a steep trail with a precipitous drop off and rocks strewn everywhere forces you to focus on every footfall. Your brain doesn't have time to let in all the other noise because it's just trying to prevent you from going splat and breaking a femur or your face," he noted. "And for 45 minutes one can experience a sliver or zen, mountain air, and a pretty awesome view (when you look up on the flatter parts)."

Fans React to Matt Gutman's 'Thirst Trap'

The star's fans raved over his toned body via the comments section.

Fans went wild for the clip, with one writing in the comments section, "Not this thirst trap gift at the end of the year! 😂Happy New Year to the hottest reporter!" "Matt giving us what we all need on the last day of this insane year. 🔥🔥🔥😍," another penned, while a third person said, "Hoping you can stay true to the truth at CBS! You’ve always been a favorite because of your integrity! Happy New Year!"

The reporter went skydiving on New Year's Day.

On New Year's Day, the reporter, 48, uploaded a video of himself while skydiving. "Heading into 2026 like...Looking forward to seeing you down the line," he wrote alongside the daring stunt.

Matt Gutman's New Role at CBS

Gutman worked at ABC before joining CBS News.