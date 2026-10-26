Matthew Perry's Brother-in-Law Opens Up About Two Devastating Family Deaths Ahead of New Netflix Documentary: 'Miss You Both So Much'

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Matthew Perry's brother-in-law David Bowick opened up about two devastating deaths in their family ahead of a new documentary landing on Netflix. David, who is a musician, took to social media over the weekend to pay an emotional tribute to both Perry and his own sister Zoe Bowick, both of whom have passed away in recent years.

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David Bowick Remembered Matthew Perry and His Sister Zoe Bowick

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE David Bowick has suffered two recent losses.

David shared a sweet throwback photo on social media from his wedding day, posing alongside his bride, Matthew's sister Mia Perry Bowick, as well as the Friends star and Zoe. "There’s a documentary about my brother-in-law Matthew Perry coming out on Netflix Tuesday. I’m in it very briefly, but my lovely wife is in it quite a bit," the musician wrote. "I’ve never really talked much about Matthew publicly. He was someone the whole world felt like they knew, but to me, he was just my brother. He always started our interactions with 'Hey, brother,' and I always loved that." Commenting on the photo, David wrote, "This is Matthew and my sister Zoe at our wedding. Now they’re both gone." He concluded his post, "I don’t have anything particularly profound to say. I just wanted to share this picture of two people I wish were still here. I miss you both so much."

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Zoe Bowick Passed Away This Year

Source: EMILIANO VITTORIOSI/UNSPLASH Zoe Bowick was a dancer.

Zoe wasn't a public figure, so there isn't much information about her tragic passing, though it has been reported that she died in September. She was a dancer, a fitness professional, and a mother of two.

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Matthew Perry's Passing Shocked the World

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Matthew Perry died in 2023.

Matthew died at the age of 54 in 2023, with his passing linked to the ketamine he injected in the days before. He was found dead in his hot tub, having taken three injections that day. During his lifetime, the 17 Again actor had been open about his years-long drug addiction, particularly in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE A new documentary series about Matthew Perry's life and legacy will be released on October 27.

The New Netflix Doc

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Mia Perry Bowick is featured heavily in the new docuseries.