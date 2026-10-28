Matthew Perry’s Ex-Girlfriend René Ashton Recalls Realizing His Drinking 'Was a Problem' as She Tried to Intervene
Oct. 28 2026, Updated 7:02 a.m. ET
Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend René Ashton recalled recognizing his drinking problem and asking his father to help him as she became emotional in a new Netflix documentary about the late actor.
"Obviously I saw a lot of his drinking. I knew it was a problem. We discussed it frequently, and I called his dad, and I said, ‘You need to help him,'" she recalled as per Tyla.
"He’s like, ‘You called my dad?!’ and I said, 'Yeah. You need help,'" she said.
The One About Matthew Perry, released on Netflix on Tuesday, October 27, explores the Friends star’s career, addiction struggles, and tragic death through interviews with his family and those closest to him.
Perry died in October 2023 at age 54 after the acute effects of ketamine.
Five people were later convicted in connection with the incident, including Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," who sold him the drugs, and his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected him with the unprescribed substance.
René Ashton Recognized Matthew Perry’s Severe Drinking Problem
Ashton, 56, dated Perry for a year in 1999, during the fifth season of Friends. She spoke about the actor’s drinking and her efforts to encourage him to seek help.
She continued to care for Perry despite his struggles.
"My response was always ‘I will take you any way you come,’ until I couldn’t. Even though we stayed in contact, we never got back together," she said.
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The Ex Couple's Relationship Began With Instant Chemistry
Ashton recalled meeting Perry at a celebrity hockey game and feeling an immediate connection.
"Our first date we went to dinner, and then after dinner he wanted to go to this divey, karaoke bar in Hollywood. They were closing, and so he slipped them a $100 bill, and they turned the machines back on. He sang me a song, it was very cute. He sang ‘Carolina on my mind,'" she said.
"I was immediately attracted to him. The chemistry was instant. We were able to have conversations where no words were spoken," she added.
Although Perry was enjoying major success on Friends, Ashton said public attention made it difficult for them to spend time together outside their homes.
"I don’t think he had privacy. The most fun times that we had were with just his friends at his house or at one of their houses. We’d play games, or like, at Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer's wedding," she said.
She also remembered the moment Perry first tried to tell her he loved her, explaining that he referenced the 1977 film, Annie Hall.
"I realised it was becoming serious when he said he loved me for the first time," she said.