Matthew Stafford Raves Over His Cameo in 'Impressive' Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' Music Video: 'A Really Cool Experience'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Matthew Stafford is opening up about his surprise appearance in Taylor Swift's new music video.
The 38-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback made a cameo in "Patient Zero," which also stars Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell and Cara Delevingne.
A Cameo Worth Gushing Over
Speaking on an episode of the SiriusXM "Let's Go!" podcast released Monday, September 28, Stafford called the process "a really cool experience.”
“She’s been amazing to get to know, and obviously amazing to my wife and my girls,” the NFL star shared. “It was kind of that connection that got me involved and some of my buddies."
A Family Affair on Set
His and wife Kelly Stafford's daughters — twins Sawyer and Chandler, 9, Hunter, 8, and Tyler, 6 — who are huge Swifties, came along to watch their dad film.
“My girls were there on the set, got to see how all that was done and how she kind of carries herself, which is unbelievable,” he raved.
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Swift the Multitasker
Matthew also said he was struck by watching the Grammy winner handle so many jobs at once, describing her as "directing, producing, editing, running the show, obviously the lead singer."
"It’s a pretty impressive thing, and I was really happy to be a part of it," he expressed.
The pop star directed the video, which debuted at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27, where she was also honored with the first Artist-Director Award, according to Forbes.
The video's cinematography is by Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki.
"Patient Zero" is one of four new songs on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded version of last year's album.
Swifties in the Stafford Household
Matthew and Kelly were among the guests at Swift's July 3 wedding to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
After the ceremony, Kelly, 37, posted an Instagram photo of the couple dressed to the nines and drinking champagne in their hotel room on the special day.
"A night that reminded us all just how lucky we are to have found our person. ❤️," the dad-of-four wrote in the caption.
In 2024, the pair dressed as Swift and Kelce, 36, while their daughters wore Swift costumes for Halloween. Kelly captioned the Instagram carousel with a joke about the household's six Swifties and one stubborn mustache.