What Is Maura Higgins' Current Relationship Status? Inside the 'Love Island' Alum's Dating History

'Love Island' alum Maura Higgins said she doesn't want a man when asked whether she would join 'The Bachelorette.'

"Absolutely not," she told Entertainment Tonight while at Hulu 's Get Real event. "Guys, I'm 35! Do you know what? I'm so happy. I don't want a man. I don't want anyone in my space. I like to come home to my beautiful, clean house. I don't have to pick up their s---. I don't actually have time anyway."

The Love Island alum revealed she is in no rush to find love again when asked whether she would lead the next season of The Bachelorette .

She confirmed her current relationship status after being 'cheated on by the majority' of her exes.

"That's the reason I've been celibate for a whole year," she shared in a February interview with Elite Daily .

While Higgins explained why she is not on the dating scene right now, the Irish beauty previously said she has "already got severe trust issues" after being cheated on by the "majority" of her exes.

Higgins had her first known relationship long before she joined Love Island.

In a March 2026 interview with Cosmopolitan, she confirmed she was with Irish car salesman James Finnegan for nine years.

"I was engaged," Higgins said. "And obviously, when you meet someone young, you don't really go out for dinner. You kind of just, like, meet up and, like, sit in each other's cars."

However, their relationship eventually came to an end.

"I genuinely believe if I stayed with that partner, I would have never moved out of my hometown and did what I wanted to do with my life," Higgins continued. "As much as I cared for him, I knew I didn't want to marry him or have kids with him. And I think that kind of cemented the decision for me."

One year before she entered the luxury villa, Higgins dated Shane McGuigan for a year after their first meeting at a David Haye vs. Tony Bellew rematch. She eventually found love again with dancer Curtis Pritchard on Love Island, though their romance only lasted until 2020.

"Curtis and I have made the decision to separate," Higgins announced their breakup on social media. "We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship. There is no easy way to get through a break up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be, and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

A few months after calling it quits with Pritchard, Higgins started seeing Chris Taylor. The pair dated from 2020 until May 2021.

In July 2021, she kicked off a relationship with Giovanni Pernice — though things fizzled out four months later. Higgins was not linked to anyone after her split from Pernice until she was spotted kissing Joey Essex at Pride of Britain Awards in October 2022.

The model then coupled up with stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton for a year before reportedly parting ways in early 2024.

"I mean, I've been on a date with many people," she told The Mirror. "I'm not. Where have you heard that? I date but I'm very much single. Honestly, I just think the interest in my dating life is so boring. People go on dates. Like everyone goes on dates, but then it suddenly becomes that I am in a relationship with this person, or that person."

Higgins was also romantically linked to both Kai Widdrington and Pete Wicks, though the rumors soon died down.