Maureen McCormick Opens Up About 'Wonderful' Lunch With Fellow Marcia Brady Christine Taylor

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Marcia, Marcia, Marcia? Well, Marcia, Marcia, at any rate. It was an incursion of two worlds of the Brady cinematic universe when Maureen McCormick, the original Marcia Brady from The Brady Bunch, met her 1990s counterpart, Christine Taylor, from A Very Brady Movie and its sequel.

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'She Had Actually Said How Much She Wanted to Meet Me'

Source: MEGA Maureen McCormick said she met Christine Taylor briefly on a few occasions, but their recent lunch was their first chance to sit down and talk in detail.

The actresses behind the eldest Brady daughter met briefly during one of the film premieres, and again during a 2025 table read of It’s a Wonderful Life on Zoom, but their recent lunch was the first chance they had to talk in depth, McCormick, 70, said in a recent interview. “She had actually said … how much she wanted to meet me, and it was so cute,” McCormick recalled. “I had met her briefly at the movie that they had done, but there were so many people there and you couldn’t really have a conversation or connect.”

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'My Mission in Life Right Now Is to Become Her Friend'

Source: MEGA Christine Taylor raved about Maureen McCormick during her 2023 appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

Back in 2023, Taylor, 55, appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark and made her idol worship clear. “I honored her. I was not making fun of her,” she said. “I loved her. I wanted to be her. I grew up the biggest Brady Bunch fan. It was my after-school TV show, I knew every episode by heart. My mission in life right now is to become her friend … I’m putting it in the world here.” McCormick said that some friends forwarded the clip to her, and she decided to reach out and schedule a lunch meetup. She later posted a selfie of the duo, much to the delight of their fans.

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'A Far Too Long Overdue Meeting of the Marcias!'

Source: MEGA Maureen McCormick (left) reunited with the rest of the Brady kids cast — Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen — for 'A Very Brady Renovation' in 2019.

In the comments section, Taylor replied, "A far too long overdue meeting of the Marcias! It was pure joy, my fellow Leo! I love you dearly, and until the next time, we’re gonna Keep On Groovin’." If anyone recognized the multiple Marcias, they kept it to themselves. “It was really cool because we sat in a corner,” McCormick said. “We had that whole little corner to ourselves, so I don’t think anyone knew.”

'It Was Absolutely Brilliant'

Source: MEGA Maureen McCormick raved about Christine Taylor's take on the role.