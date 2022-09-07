The Entrepreneurial Streak In Maya Bernaia Helped Her Scale Astounding Heights Of Success

Maya Bernaia is someone who has been around the entrepreneurial sphere for the longest time, having established herself in this competitive realm successfully. She has always looked for opportunities that were potent enough to enhance her career prospects and has worked hard towards it to create enterprises which scaled her reach manifold.

We ask her what's it that draws people towards entrepreneurship, to which she answers, "there's nothing as fulfilling as heading your own business and watch it flourish with time owing to your hard work and focus in making it big. People often resort to entrepreneurship as they find a market niche and have an idea to make a profit from that particular niche. Also, those who are creative have the capabilities to generate income for themselves via entrepreneurship.