Mayim Bialik Spills Behind-the-Scenes Details About Charlie Sheen's Heated Feud With 'Two and a Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre

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Mayim Bialik has some tea on the behind-the-scenes feud between Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen. In a clip shared from her "Mayim Bailik's Breakdown" podcast, the actress zeroed in on the impact that Lorre’s infamous, highly public falling-out with the Two and a Half Men star had on the TV veteran from her vantage point on The Big Bang Theory set.

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Mayim Bialik Recalled Chuck Lorre's Beef With Charlie Sheen

Source: MEGA Mayim Bialik spilled some tea about the feud between Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen.

On the podcast, Jonathan Cohen, Bialik’s partner and co-host, asked her how she felt about Lorre saying that TBBT was “his safe place when there was so much craziness going on on Two and a Half Men.” To this, she replied, “I remember those years. It was very, very difficult for us to see him like that.” “I know a lot of people are like, ‘Serves you right,’ like, ‘You’re a rich producer.’ But there’s a human dimension to what went down between Sheen and Lorre,” she insisted, beneath all the wealth and glamor.

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Bialik Reminisced About How Social Media Took Lorre and Sheen's Feud

Source: MEGA Mayik Bialik said Chuck Lorre's controversies from his other shows followed him to 'The Big Bang Theory' as well.

Pointing to Lorre’s origins as a musician, Bialik went on to explain, “Like, he’s a guy from Long Island. He’s a musician who just wanted to play his guitar on stage and meet pretty girls, right?” “There’s a humanity to when the person that you are working with is, first of all, very sick, and not behaving kindly, and then publicly assaults you. That’s very, very powerful, and this was the beginning of social media,” she continued. She recalled how “social media took this Charlie Sheen thing and ran with it in a way that the deepest insults that he hurled were magnified.”

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Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre's feud started when Sheen began issuing a barrage of public broadsides against Lorre as 'Two and a Half Men's' eighth season neared its finale in 2011.

She then pointed out that, had that scenario unfolded today, “people would be like, ‘Yep, another day. Another actor cursing at a producer,’” she said jokingly. But “back then it was like, ‘What?’ And also Charlie Sheen, this is a legacy actor, meaning, his father’s Martin Sheen. His brother’s Emilio Estevez! Like, come on. It’s Hollywood royalty. It was huge.” For those unversed, things went awry between Sheen and Lorre on TAAHM when Sheen began issuing a barrage of public broadsides against Lorre as the show's eighth season neared its finale in 2011. Among his wrongdoings, he publicly branded the showrunner a “clown” and “a stupid, stupid little man,” even employing antisemitic insults in his attacks.

Lorre Said Sheen's Meltdown 'Broke My Heart'

Source: MEGA Chuck Lorre said Charlie Sheen’s meltdown and downward spiral 'broke my heart.'