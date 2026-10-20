Mayim Bialik Spills Behind-the-Scenes Details About Charlie Sheen's Heated Feud With 'Two and a Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre
Oct. 20 2026, Published 9:48 a.m. ET
Mayim Bialik has some tea on the behind-the-scenes feud between Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen.
In a clip shared from her "Mayim Bailik's Breakdown" podcast, the actress zeroed in on the impact that Lorre’s infamous, highly public falling-out with the Two and a Half Men star had on the TV veteran from her vantage point on The Big Bang Theory set.
Mayim Bialik Recalled Chuck Lorre's Beef With Charlie Sheen
On the podcast, Jonathan Cohen, Bialik’s partner and co-host, asked her how she felt about Lorre saying that TBBT was “his safe place when there was so much craziness going on on Two and a Half Men.”
To this, she replied, “I remember those years. It was very, very difficult for us to see him like that.”
“I know a lot of people are like, ‘Serves you right,’ like, ‘You’re a rich producer.’ But there’s a human dimension to what went down between Sheen and Lorre,” she insisted, beneath all the wealth and glamor.
Bialik Reminisced About How Social Media Took Lorre and Sheen's Feud
Pointing to Lorre’s origins as a musician, Bialik went on to explain, “Like, he’s a guy from Long Island. He’s a musician who just wanted to play his guitar on stage and meet pretty girls, right?”
“There’s a humanity to when the person that you are working with is, first of all, very sick, and not behaving kindly, and then publicly assaults you. That’s very, very powerful, and this was the beginning of social media,” she continued.
She recalled how “social media took this Charlie Sheen thing and ran with it in a way that the deepest insults that he hurled were magnified.”
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She then pointed out that, had that scenario unfolded today, “people would be like, ‘Yep, another day. Another actor cursing at a producer,’” she said jokingly.
But “back then it was like, ‘What?’ And also Charlie Sheen, this is a legacy actor, meaning, his father’s Martin Sheen. His brother’s Emilio Estevez! Like, come on. It’s Hollywood royalty. It was huge.”
For those unversed, things went awry between Sheen and Lorre on TAAHM when Sheen began issuing a barrage of public broadsides against Lorre as the show's eighth season neared its finale in 2011.
Among his wrongdoings, he publicly branded the showrunner a “clown” and “a stupid, stupid little man,” even employing antisemitic insults in his attacks.
Lorre Said Sheen's Meltdown 'Broke My Heart'
Sheen wasn't let off easy in return, though. Before Season 8 of the series even wrapped, CBS decided to terminate the actor from the show, prompting Sheen to retaliate with a $100 million wrongful termination lawsuit that was eventually settled.
After this scandal put a permanent dent in Sheen's career, the actor entered a substance abuse rehabilitation program that year, and in 2013, publicly reached out to “make amends” with Lorre — an offer that went unanswered at the time.
At the time, Lorre said that Sheen’s meltdown and downward spiral “broke my heart... I thought we were on the same road together,” he said of the “painful year. I’ll be sorting it out for a long time,” per TV Guide.
However, after a decade, the two finally got on the same page, reuniting when Lorre cast Sheen in a role on his HBO comedy Bookie.