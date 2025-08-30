ENTERTAINMENT Mayim Bialik Reveals Heartbreaking News About 'Blossom' Reboot: 'This Door Closed' Source: Mega Mayim Bialik said Disney rejected her 'Blossom' reboot pitch with Don Reo and refused to hand over the rights. OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Mayim Bialik confirmed the cancelation of the highly anticipated Blossom reboot. The actress revealed that Disney declined the revival of the beloved '90s sitcom and refused to hand over the rights to her and series creator Don Reo. In a candid Substack post shared on Monday, August 25, Bialik, 49, explained that she and Reo pitched the reboot to Disney, as the original series was owned by the media giant.

Source: Mega Mayim Bialik revealed she and Don Reo pitched the reboot idea directly to Disney.

"We approached Disney as I was on the cusp of starting Call Me Kat and was working on Jeopardy!; and we simply did not have the time to develop the show but tried to lock it in quickly," Bialik wrote. "Time ran out and I did three seasons of Call Me Kat, two seasons as co-host of Jeopardy!, and when both of those ended, Don and I could not let the possibility of revisiting Blossom go." The meeting with Disney seemed promising at first. "They seemed to love it, understood what we wanted to do, and Don and I felt comfortable to speak about it in the press," Bialik stated. "We felt certain this was moving forward."

Source: Mega Mayim Bialik said Disney initially seemed interested before new leadership said no.

However, after a series of mergers and changes in leadership, Bialik and Reo found themselves presenting the idea to a new team. "Unfortunately, and for no particular reason, we were told 'no,'" she shared. Bialik and Reo sought to obtain the rights so they could explore the reboot with other networks, hoping to gauge audience interest. "Let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later," she wrote.

Source: Mega Mayim Bialik lamented that 'Blossom Russo is the role I want to play more than any other.'

But Disney remained unyielding. "We will likely never know (unless Disney or 20th Century Studios reads my Substack and feels compelled to chime in and comment) why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love '90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom," she lamented.

Reflecting on the impact of the project's demise, Bialik expressed, "Blossom Russo is the role I want to play more than any other," adding that her desire to pursue on-camera roles has since diminished. Despite the disappointment, Bialik clarified that she isn't seeking sympathy. "I have had an incredible career and do not take it for granted," she acknowledged. "And while it is possible no one wants a Blossom reboot, I'm certain Disney got this wrong."

Source: Mega The actress said the 'door is closed' on the reboot.