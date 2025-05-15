Mazen Karnaby: Where Modern Medicine Ends and Longevity Begins

Most people trust their doctor without question, but Mazen Karnaby knows you can’t afford to do that anymore. Today’s healthcare system is highly effective at treating disease - but when it comes to supporting long-term health and resilience, there’s growing awareness that it may not be enough. Pharmacist and business founder Mazen Karnaby believes it’s time to complement conventional care with a more proactive and research-aligned approach.

Karnaby saw in his medical education and clinical practice that the focus was on managing illness rather than promoting health. Doctors are trained to respond to symptoms, not necessarily to optimize energy, prevent chronic decline, or enhance long-term quality of life. It’s not a shortcoming of individual physicians, but rather a reflection of the system’s design and priorities.

At the same time, advances in technology are rapidly expanding what’s possible. Digital health tools, wearables, and early-stage AI models are beginning to offer real-time data on sleep, recovery, metabolic health, and more - yet these insights are rarely integrated into traditional healthcare settings. As the field of longevity science evolves, many health-forward consumers are seeking options beyond the current standard of care.