McDonald's Brings Giant Fry Aid Machines to Three College Towns. Then It Turns Out They Dispense Free Food Cards, Not Fries
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 11:03 a.m. ET
McDonald's massive Fry Aid machines were expected to give out free food on college campuses during the homecoming celebrations.
But the machine's outcome is a bit trickier than that, considering that it doesn't dispense free fries.
Rather, these giant machines from the fast-food chain distribute free food cards that students can then use to purchase food.
McDonald's Fry Aid Machine Scheme in Three U.S. College Towns
According to the latest reports, McDonald’s was set to launch the oversized Fry Aid machines in three college towns, i.e., Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday, October 17, via Dexerto.
Each location's machine has an operating window from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, giving students five hours to visit and grab a McDonald’s Arch Card.
This promotion appears to have stemmed from the viral combination of McDonald’s fries and Diet Coke - a popular recovery meal on social media among students.
What Are the Three College Town Fry Aid Machines' Locations?
Apparently, since students view the fries-and-Diet Coke combination as a way to recharge after a busy week, per the latest social media trend, the food chain decided to time this promotion around Homecoming week for students' benefit.
The locations where students can gain these benefits are:
- Ann Arbor, Michigan: 812 Monroe St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104
- Atlanta, Georgia: 170 Northside Dr. SW, Suite 96, Atlanta, GA 30313
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 120-124 W Chimes St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Through these machines, students can now grab free food during the Homecoming celebrations within the five hours allowed to them to visit and grab an Arch Card.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
McDonald's Other Nationwide Promotion Offer
While the Fry Aid machines are currently limited to three college towns, McDonald’s is also offering a separate promotion for customers nationwide.
According to this promotion, through the end of 2026, customers can get free fries with any purchase of at least $1 through the food chain's app.
Unlike the campus giveaway, though, customers don't need to visit a Fry Aid machine in this nationwide offer.
Rather, they can take advantage of the deal wherever the promotion is available.
McDonald's Previous Unusual Giveaway
This isn't McDonald's most unusual giveaway, though.
Previously, the fast-food chain decided to hand out free bottles of its pickle juice to the runners and spectators participating in the Chicago Marathon.
Dubbed “Pickle Boost,” the limited-time promotion saw McDonald’s bottle the brine from its signature pickles.
The chain offered this drink as a potential way to help runners combat muscle cramps during the race.