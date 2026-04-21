McJiggles Is Back: Yellz Reignites Her War With McDonald's Over Breakfast Hours

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Two years after she turned herself into the internet's most unlikely fast food activist, Yellz is back on the picket line. The self-proclaimed "McJiggles" influencer who once went viral demanding McDonald's extend its breakfast menu hours has decided enough is enough. After two full years of silence from the Golden Arches, she's picking the fight right back up where she left off.

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The Return of McJiggles For those who missed the original saga, Yellz originally went viral in a way nobody saw coming. She showed up outside a McDonald's location in a tight t-shirt, handmade protest sign in hand, calling out the chain for cutting off breakfast service too early in the day. The video took off. The nickname "McJiggles" stuck. The sausage McGriddle became her white whale. And then McDonald's did what McDonald's does best when faced with a public relations curveball. Nothing. No response, no statement, no acknowledgment that the protest ever happened. Two years of radio silence later, Yellz is done waiting.

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Why She's Back in the Tight T-Shirt In a new video posted to her socials this week, Yellz returned to a McDonald's location wearing the same tight t-shirt that launched her into fast food infamy back in 2024. The energy is familiar. The sign is familiar. The complaint, unfortunately, is also familiar, because McDonald's still hasn't budged on its breakfast cutoff times. When reached for comment on why she decided to reignite the campaign, Yellz didn't hold back. "Not everyone wakes up that early," she said. "Years ago the sausage McGriddle was on the value menu for only two dollars, and you could get it any time. Now you gotta wake up at the ass crack of dawn to even get a chance to have one and what is it now like 4 bucks, crazy." It's a complaint that plenty of Americans quietly share every time they pull up to a drive-thru at 11:15 a.m. and watch the menu flip from hash browns to McNuggets. Yellz is just the only one willing to put on a protest shirt about it.

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The Ronald McDonald Cold Shoulder One of the stranger subplots in the two year gap between protests has been Yellz's aggressive and very public pursuit of Ronald McDonald himself. She has tagged him, replied to corporate posts, called him out directly, and essentially treated the iconic clown like a deadbeat ex who owes her answers. The result? Nothing. No response. No comment. Not even a pity like on one of her posts. The clown has ghosted her completely, and in the meantime she keeps missing the McGriddle window.

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A Pattern of Refusing to Go Away If you followed the recent media coverage of Yellz, none of this should be surprising. Her entire career has been built on refusing to disappear when the internet tells her to. She lost her original TikTok account with 1.7 million followers and rebuilt the whole thing from zero. She bounced across platforms, grew her Instagram past 600,000 followers, and turned what could have been a career-ending setback into a second act. That same streak of stubbornness is exactly what's driving the McJiggles comeback. McDonald's may have hoped the first protest was a one off viral moment they could wait out. Yellz is making it very clear it wasn't.