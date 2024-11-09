10 Mean Girl Characters in Movies and TV Shows: From Regina George to Sharpay Evans and More
Regina George in 'Mean Girls'
Regina George in Mean Girls, portrayed by Rachel McAdams, is infamous for manipulating her friends and making them follow her strict rules. She also lead them to befriend Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, before undermining her.
She is also known for backstabbing her closest friends and promoting a toxic school environment by shaming and insulting other students.
Chanel Oberlin in 'Scream Queens'
Emma Roberts' character in Scream Queens, Chanel Oberlin, is also a member of the mean girls' community, as she was in charge of her sorority minions from Kappa Kappa Tau. She notably sports designer gloves, stilettos and high-end dresses while involving the Chanels in her schemes.
Kathryn Merteuil in 'Cruel Intentions'
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kathryn Merteuil captures everyone with her beauty in Cruel Intentions, but behind her jaw-dropping visuals lie her unyielding arrogance and ruthless demeanor. She uses everyone around her to manipulate people at Manchester Prep.
Alison DiLaurentis in 'Pretty Little Liars'
Alison DiLaurentis of Pretty Little Liars transforms people into pawns using her social status. The Queen Bee of Rosewood's teenage social circle goes to great lengths to manipulate people.
Mary Lee Johnston in 'Precious'
Mary Lee Johnston knows how to infuriate everyone with her cruel, narcissistic behavior in Precious. Instead of helping and protecting her daughter, Precious, she contributes to the relentless abuse of her child due to her insecurities and resentment.
The antagonist extends her abusive behavior to her grandchildren, and she uses them to get more money from the welfare system for her own good.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sharpay Evans in 'High School Musical'
High School Musical enigmatic queen bee and diva Sharpay Evans, played by Ashley Tisdale, turned people's heads with her impeccable fashion style and exemplary performances. However, she outshines her artistic side with her thirst for attention and victory.
Mona Vanderwaal in 'Pretty Little Liars'
Another Pretty Little Liars character, Mona Vanderwaal, starts ruling Rosewood High School after Alison DiLaurentis' disappearance. The multifaceted character eventually reveals herself as the original "A" in the series, the woman behind the scheme against the main characters.
Dolores Umbridge in 'Harry Potter'
As a half-blood witch and a British Ministry of Magic bureaucrat, Dolores Umbridge becomes known for her cruel and abusive punishments in the Harry Potter franchise. Her attempt to control the school and manipulate students makes her one of the meanest characters in the hit movie series.
Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
The Devil Wears Prada's main character Miranda Priestly makes unbelievable demands as one of the most influential people in the industry, and it highlights her deep-seated intolerance for dissent in the film.
President Alma Coin in 'The Hunger Games'
The Hunger Games' President Alma Coin desires to overthrow tyranny while seeking power, and her ways to achieve her dreams as District 13's enigmatic leader only end up making her look cruel.