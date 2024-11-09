or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Movies
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 Mean Girl Characters in Movies and TV Shows: From Regina George to Sharpay Evans and More

mean girl characters in movies
Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube; DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube

These characters made movies and TV shows more interesting!

By:

Nov. 9 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Regina George in 'Mean Girls'

regina george in mean girls
Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

Regina George in Mean Girls, portrayed by Rachel McAdams, is infamous for manipulating her friends and making them follow her strict rules. She also lead them to befriend Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, before undermining her.

She is also known for backstabbing her closest friends and promoting a toxic school environment by shaming and insulting other students.

Article continues below advertisement

Chanel Oberlin in 'Scream Queens'

chanel oberlin in scream queens
Source: FOX 13 Tampa Bay/YouTube

Emma Roberts' character in Scream Queens, Chanel Oberlin, is also a member of the mean girls' community, as she was in charge of her sorority minions from Kappa Kappa Tau. She notably sports designer gloves, stilettos and high-end dresses while involving the Chanels in her schemes.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn Merteuil in 'Cruel Intentions'

kathryn merteuil in cruel intentions
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kathryn Merteuil captures everyone with her beauty in Cruel Intentions, but behind her jaw-dropping visuals lie her unyielding arrogance and ruthless demeanor. She uses everyone around her to manipulate people at Manchester Prep.

Article continues below advertisement

Alison DiLaurentis in 'Pretty Little Liars'

alison dilaurentis in pretty little liars
Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube

Alison DiLaurentis of Pretty Little Liars transforms people into pawns using her social status. The Queen Bee of Rosewood's teenage social circle goes to great lengths to manipulate people.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Lee Johnston in 'Precious'

mary lee johnston in precious
Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Mary Lee Johnston knows how to infuriate everyone with her cruel, narcissistic behavior in Precious. Instead of helping and protecting her daughter, Precious, she contributes to the relentless abuse of her child due to her insecurities and resentment.

The antagonist extends her abusive behavior to her grandchildren, and she uses them to get more money from the welfare system for her own good.

MORE ON:
Movies

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sharpay Evans in 'High School Musical'

sharpay evans in high school musical
Source: DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube

High School Musical enigmatic queen bee and diva Sharpay Evans, played by Ashley Tisdale, turned people's heads with her impeccable fashion style and exemplary performances. However, she outshines her artistic side with her thirst for attention and victory.

Article continues below advertisement

Mona Vanderwaal in 'Pretty Little Liars'

mona vanderwaal on pretty little liars
Source: MEGA

Another Pretty Little Liars character, Mona Vanderwaal, starts ruling Rosewood High School after Alison DiLaurentis' disappearance. The multifaceted character eventually reveals herself as the original "A" in the series, the woman behind the scheme against the main characters.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolores Umbridge in 'Harry Potter'

dolores umbridge in harry potter
Source: Harry Potter/YouTube

As a half-blood witch and a British Ministry of Magic bureaucrat, Dolores Umbridge becomes known for her cruel and abusive punishments in the Harry Potter franchise. Her attempt to control the school and manipulate students makes her one of the meanest characters in the hit movie series.

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

miranda priestly in the devil wears prada
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

The Devil Wears Prada's main character Miranda Priestly makes unbelievable demands as one of the most influential people in the industry, and it highlights her deep-seated intolerance for dissent in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

President Alma Coin in 'The Hunger Games'

president alma coin in the hunger games
Source: The Hunger Games/YouTube

The Hunger Games' President Alma Coin desires to overthrow tyranny while seeking power, and her ways to achieve her dreams as District 13's enigmatic leader only end up making her look cruel.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.