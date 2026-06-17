Meet Anastacya: The International Artist and Entrepreneur Who Turned Heads at Miami Swim Week

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Every year, Miami Swim Week delivers its share of surprises. Unexpected casting choices, viral runway moments, and the kind of debut appearances that generate conversation long after the shows have wrapped. This year, one of those moments belonged to a name that most of the American entertainment world is only just beginning to learn. Anastacya, a Ukrainian-born international artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, walked the World of Wellness runway at Miami Swim Week 2026, sharing the week's spotlight with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Tiffany Haddish and Alix Earle served as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars. Bethenny Frankel returned to the runway for another widely photographed appearance. Lizzo performed live. The week was stacked, and, Anastacya managed to stand out. Here is why. She had been in the United States for less than 90 days when she walked that runway. Not 90 days of preparation or networking or carefully planned brand positioning. What she had was the kind of composure and confidence that does not come from preparation for a single moment. It comes from years of building something real.

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In Dubai, Anastacya is known across the city's international community as a working visual artist with a genuine body of work and a philanthropic practice that goes well beyond the performative. She built her career across multiple disciplines in a city full of people trying to do exactly that. That background does not disappear when you travel from country to country. It travels with you. And it showed on the runway. There is a certain quality that separates the people who belong in a room from the people who are here temporarily. Anastacya's Miami Swim Week appearance had the feel of someone who belongs. Not because she has spent her career in fashion, she has not. But because she has spent her career learning how to show up in spaces and hold them. That is, increasingly, what Miami Swim Week rewards. The event has evolved from a trade showcase into a full cultural platform, one where the guest list reads more like a who's who of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and media than a traditional fashion week roster. This year's edition made that clearer than ever. Bethenny Frankel is not a model. Tiffany Haddish is not a model. Alix Earle built her entire career on a phone camera and a personality that connected with millions of people who recognized something real in her. What each of them shares is a story and the ability to carry it into a room.

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