Meet 'Caldwell Academy': The New TikTok Teen Drama That Has Already Racked Up 3 Million Views

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A new generation of stars is bringing the boarding-school romance to life in a series that could soon make the jump from TikTok to the big screen. A new teen drama is quickly finding its audience, and it’s bringing plenty of secrets, romance and rivalry along for the ride. Caldwell Academy, the latest original series from creator-led entertainment studio SuperLab, has amassed 3 million TikTok views in just five days since its October 8 debut — and this may be only the beginning.

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Set inside an elite boarding school where reputation is everything, Caldwell Academy follows student president Eden Clarke and lacrosse star Beckett Langford, two students who find themselves serving a month of detention together. What begins as a rivalry soon develops into an enemies-to-lovers romance, with ambition, secrets and betrayal threatening to complicate their connection. At Caldwell, appearances can be deceiving — and everyone has something to hide. Grace Swanson created the series for SuperLab and also stars as Eden Clarke, opposite Noah Fearnley as Beckett Langford. The ensemble also features Molly Anderson, Mariah Moss, Griffin Winters, Shane Porter, Adam Santa Cruz and Josi Raya. Adam Santa Cruz wrote the series, while Thomas Pallier directed.

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While the story taps into the familiar appeal of a high-stakes teen romance, its format is designed for a new kind of viewing experience. Caldwell Academy launched as a 44-episode TikTok microseries, giving fans the opportunity to follow the drama in bite-sized installments. At the same time, SuperLab has completed a 60-minute feature-length cut, which is now in distribution negotiations. The studio is also looking beyond a single season, with production on season two planned for early 2027.

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“Everyone has a picture in their head of what a microdrama looks like. Caldwell isn’t that,” Pallier said. “Grace built a world with real stakes, and we shot it like a prestige series. The phone isn’t a smaller screen. It’s a closer one.” The series comes from SuperLab, a creator-led entertainment studio under SuperOrdinary that develops original series and premium branded content for audiences across TikTok, YouTube and Meta. Its projects have generated more than 300 million views across social platforms. With Caldwell Academy, SuperLab is exploring how a story can begin on a phone and potentially expand to traditional screens without losing the audience that discovered it online. The studio has also produced branded entertainment for companies including Crocs, Laneige and MCoBeauty. Its recent Crocs collaboration, Déjà Shoe, was a seven-episode TikTok microdrama that integrated TikTok Shop product tagging into the viewing experience. Fans can also get a closer look at the making of SuperLab’s projects through Lab Notes, the studio’s behind-the-scenes YouTube series. Before its next chapter, Caldwell Academy is set to screen at the inaugural ALZA Festival in New York on Saturday, October 17, at 1:45 p.m. at AMC 19th Street East 6, followed by a Q&A with Swanson and Pallier. For viewers looking for their next dramatic watch, Caldwell Academy is streaming now on TikTok at @superlab_.