Who Is Domhnall Gleeson? Meet the Star of Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' Music Video
March 23 2026, Published 6:46 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift's latest music video for "Opalite" features a host of well-known personalities.
Released on February 6, the video stars Greta Lee, Graham Norton, Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Domhnall Gleeson. The connection between these celebrities stems from their shared appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025.
How Taylor Swift Turned A Joke Into Casting
Swift expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with such a talented group. "I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with," she stated in an Instagram post. She recalled Gleeson’s light-hearted comment about wanting to star in one of her music videos. "He’s Irish! He was joking!" Swift remarked, although she found inspiration in his jest.
This collaboration is not Swift's first venture into featuring notable figures in her music videos. Over the years, she has included many famous actors as her love interests, such as Stephen Colletti in her 2008 video for "White Horse." Swift noted, “A week later he received an email script I’d written for the ‘Opalite’ video, where he was playing the starring role.”
The singer added that the involvement of her Graham Norton Show guests transformed the project into something special. “To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video.”
Domhnall Gleeson Lands Key Role
So, who is Domhnall Gleeson?
Born in Dublin, Ireland, he is the son of actor Brendan Gleeson, known for his roles in films like Braveheart and Gangs of New York. His brother, Brian, is also an actor, recognized for his role in Peaky Blinders.
Gleeson is best known for his roles as General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Bill Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and Tim Lake in the romantic comedy-drama About Time. Notably, he shared the screen with his father in the Harry Potter series.
In 2023, Gleeson married Irish producer Juliette Bonass, whom he met during their college years.
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Inside the Retro Fantasy Storyline
In the "Opalite" music video, Swift portrays a character named "Lonely Girl," whose only companion is a pet rock.
Inspired by a commercial for Opalite, a life-enhancing product, she orders a bottle and falls into the living room of "Lonely Boy," played by Gleeson, who has a miniature cactus as his only friend.
Why Celebrity Cameos Elevate The Video
The video features an array of cameo appearances. Lee plays “Indie Rock Goddess,” Capaldi portrays “The Greatest Mall Photographer to Ever Do It,” Turner-Smith appears as “Aerobics Dream Girl,” Murphy acts as the spokesperson for Opalite, and Norton takes on the role of a salesman for Nope-alite.
In this whimsical narrative, Swift encapsulates the essence of friendship and creativity, drawing on the spirit of collaboration from her Graham Norton Show guests.
The "Opalite" music video marks another exciting chapter in Swift's artistic journey, leaving fans eager for what’s next.