Who Is Domhnall Gleeson? Meet the Star of Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' Music Video

Released on February 6, the video stars Greta Lee , Graham Norton , Cillian Murphy , Jodie Turner-Smith , Lewis Capaldi , and Domhnall Gleeson . The connection between these celebrities stems from their shared appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025.

Swift expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with such a talented group. "I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with," she stated in an Instagram post. She recalled Gleeson’s light-hearted comment about wanting to star in one of her music videos. "He’s Irish! He was joking!" Swift remarked, although she found inspiration in his jest.

This collaboration is not Swift's first venture into featuring notable figures in her music videos. Over the years, she has included many famous actors as her love interests, such as Stephen Colletti in her 2008 video for "White Horse." Swift noted, “A week later he received an email script I’d written for the ‘Opalite’ video, where he was playing the starring role.”

The singer added that the involvement of her Graham Norton Show guests transformed the project into something special. “To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video.”