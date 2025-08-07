Meet Gabriel Levin, Trial Attorney and Founder of the Levin Firm

Article continues below advertisement

Depending on the severity of the accident or injury, some attorneys may not take their client’s case as seriously as they could, believing that minor incidents should not warrant significant time or effort. Philadelphia-based trial attorney and founder of the Levin Firm, Gabriel Levin, believes otherwise, however, treating every client, no matter how severe their case, with respect, urgency, and a personal commitment to do everything that needs doing to see them justly compensated. Proving the Value of Experience Levin prides himself and his firm on not once needing to hand off a case to a paralegal or associate, promising clients, “if you hire me, you get me, from start to finish.” This well-founded confidence stems from his ten-plus years of practicing personal injury law in Pennsylvania. During this time, Levin has handled hundreds of cases ranging from minor car accidents to debilitating and life-changing injuries, and even wrongful death. Rather than merely settling cases, he explains, he instead “prepares] them as if each one will go before a jury. That mindset,” he continues, “allows me to uncover details and build cases that insurance companies take seriously.” Levin states his work ethic stems from his belief in the power of justice and the necessity of legal advocates who treat the injured as more than numbers on an insurance form. In keeping with his pursuit of justice, Levin founded The Levin Firm to practice law differently, aiming to emphasize responsiveness and compassion as core qualities of the practice. At the Levin Firm, results speak louder than marketing, and clients are never left in the dark.

