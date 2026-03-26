Meet Jacky and Julez: Two Women Who Created a 'Faceless' Business Model That Claims to Work Even If You Hate Social Media

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In a world where success online often seems reserved for influencers, content creators, and people glued to their phones all day, Jaqueline Besanceney and Julia Meiners, aka Jacky and Julez, say they built their business by doing the exact opposite. The two entrepreneurs claim they created a digital business model that works even for people who dislike social media, do not want to show their face online, and have no experience in marketing. Today, their company generates millions in revenue and helps ordinary people start online businesses without becoming influencers.

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Both women say their journey started with frustration. Before building their current company, they spent years trying different ways to make money online. Like many beginners, they followed trends they saw everywhere on the internet. “We tried everything people said would work,” Julez says. “Dropshipping, online stores, courses, social media pages. It always looked easy when others did it, but for us it never worked the way it was promised.” Jacky remembers feeling especially uncomfortable with the idea that success online seemed to require being visible all the time.

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“I never wanted to show my face every day,” she says. “But everywhere we looked, that was what people told you to do if you wanted to make money.” After several failed attempts, both reached a point where they considered giving up completely. The turning point came when they decided to stop copying what everyone else was doing and start building a system that would have worked for them when they were beginners. Instead of focusing on what everybody was doing, they began experimenting with faceless strategies, digital products, automated sales systems, and what they describe as faceless digital marketing. The goal was simple. Create a business that could run online without needing to constantly put your face in front of the camera or having a huge public profile. “We wanted something normal people could actually do,” Julez says. “Not just influencers or tech experts.”

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At first, the results were slow. Money was tight, and both admit there were moments when they wondered if they had made another mistake. But after their first successful launch, things started to change. Using their faceless system, they hit 250k followers within 99 days without having their own product, and all while working separate full-time jobs. They say the same strategy later became the foundation of their flagship program, SCB, short for Secret Creators Business, that teaches others how to build similar online income streams. According to the founders, many of their clients join because they do not feel comfortable with the typical social media lifestyle. “Not everyone wants to be a famous influencer,” Jacky says. “Some people just want freedom, more time, or a second income without being on camera all day.”