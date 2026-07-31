Meet Kas Xuan, the Concept Artist Behind One Piece, The Nun II, and the Scenes You Can't Unsee

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Kezhanghong "Kas" Xuan has helped shape the look of horror hits, a record-breaking tour, and a Netflix adaptation you have almost certainly watched. Here is the concept artist who builds a production's look before the cameras roll. Before a single frame of The Nun II reached a cinema, the film's most unsettling images already existed. They were sketches, paintings, and digital environments built by the people who decide how a movie looks long before anyone shouts action. One of those people is Kezhanghong Xuan, who works under the name Kas. The sequence Kas helped design became the trailer's most-replayed moment online, rewound by an audience most artists never get near. Almost none of them could have named the artist who made it.

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The Job That Happens Before the Camera Concept art and visual development is the part of a production that audiences never see and rarely think about. It is where a line in a script becomes an image a director can point at, from a creature that has never been drawn to a location that would be impossible to build. Kas does this work at Ingenuity Studios, covering horror and creature design, full environments, and the digital matte paintings that stand in for places too expensive or simply impossible to film. Kas trained at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, earning a master's in visual development, and has spent more than five years in high-end film, television, and streaming. The specialty is the harder end of the medium, mostly horror and dark fantasy, the kind of design that has to survive a close-up without falling apart. "You are supposed to disappear into the film," Kas says. "If people are looking at my drawing instead of the story, I got it wrong."

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A Career Spread Across Studios Kas's list of productions includes some of the most-watched titles of recent years. The Nun II and the latest Conjuring film for Warner Bros. The Watchers, working as a lead concept designer on the creature work. Netflix's live-action One Piece, one of the biggest adaptation bets the platform has made, where Kas handled major environment design across its opening episodes. The Santa Clauses for Disney+. Mrs. Davis. La Brea. And the final season of AMC's The Walking Dead, where Kas designed the closing shot that ended the series after more than a decade on air. That range isn’t very common because most artists settle into one register and stay there. Kas moves from a Disney family title to a horror franchise to a global Netflix property, and what connects the jobs is more timing than style. Kas is often the artist a production brings in once its schedule has already slipped, asked to deliver a finished look fast. "The call usually comes when there is no time left," Kas says. "Someone needs a whole world by Friday, and the job is to make it feel like it was always there." In a business where one late visual can hold up an entire post-production schedule, that speed is worth more than any single image.

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From the Concert Stage to the Music Video Kas's work is not limited to screens. The visual development on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the highest-grossing concert tour in history, used the same skills that build a film's world, this time on one of the largest concert stages ever mounted. The move into music continued with concept design for Melanie Martinez, including the videos for Tunnel Vision and Light Shower, both watched millions of times. There is commercial work too, the images that run between the things people actually sit down to watch. Kas has designed for campaigns from Maybelline, BMW, Cash App, 7-Eleven, and PetSmart. Those audiences are large and the on-screen credit is usually small. Few artists work across film, streaming, music, and advertising the way Kas has. "A tour or a trailer reaches millions of people in a week," Kas says. "Most of them will never wonder who made the images. That part does not bother me. It is the whole idea of the job."