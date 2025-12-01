Is Kevin James Actually the Viral Art Teacher Matt Taylor? What to Know About the TikTok Star

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Kevin James?

Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram; @thisismatttaylor/Instagram Art teacher Matt Taylor has gone viral on TikTok, with fans speculating that he is actually Kevin James.

Did Kevin James unleash his alter ego and start dominating TikTok as viral art teacher Matt Taylor? Reports about The King of Queens star's supposed secret persona emerged when fans found Taylor's social media pages, where he introduces himself as a fourth-grade art instructor. The viral TikTok star has 20 vlogs about his daily life and other inspirational art videos on the platform, which has 793,500 followers and 7.3 million likes as of press time. He also shares his content with his 344,000 Instagram followers. Both his social media pages use the description, "🎨 Life's Messy. Art is Beautiful. Let's turn this Mess into a Masterpiece."

When Did Kevin James Start Posting on TikTok?

Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram; @thisismatttaylor/Instagram Matt Taylor is reportedly part of the marketing campaign for Kevin James' upcoming film.

Taylor uploaded his first TikTok video on October 15, in which he talked about his life as an art teacher. "I'm always telling my students to push themselves, take chances, and see what they can create. Well, today they called me out.. and now here I am, starting this account," Taylor captioned the clip. "don't know what it'll become, but for now, I'm sharing little tidbits about life, art, and how to turn messes into masterpieces. #artteacher #teacher."

Is Kevin James Actually Matt Taylor?

Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram; @thisismatttaylor/Instagram Kevin James is playing Matt's character in his upcoming film.