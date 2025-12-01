or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > kevin james
OK LogoPHOTOS

Is Kevin James Actually the Viral Art Teacher Matt Taylor? What to Know About the TikTok Star

is matt taylor actually the viral art teacher kevin james tiktok star
Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram; @thisismatttaylor/Instagram

Art teacher Matt Taylor is taking social media by storm — but is the viral TikTok star actually comedian and actor Kevin James?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Kevin James?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
is matt taylor actually the viral art teacher kevin james tiktok star
Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram; @thisismatttaylor/Instagram

Art teacher Matt Taylor has gone viral on TikTok, with fans speculating that he is actually Kevin James.

Did Kevin James unleash his alter ego and start dominating TikTok as viral art teacher Matt Taylor?

Reports about The King of Queens star's supposed secret persona emerged when fans found Taylor's social media pages, where he introduces himself as a fourth-grade art instructor.

The viral TikTok star has 20 vlogs about his daily life and other inspirational art videos on the platform, which has 793,500 followers and 7.3 million likes as of press time. He also shares his content with his 344,000 Instagram followers.

Both his social media pages use the description, "🎨 Life's Messy. Art is Beautiful. Let's turn this Mess into a Masterpiece."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Kevin James Start Posting on TikTok?

is matt taylor actually the viral art teacher kevin james tiktok star
Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram; @thisismatttaylor/Instagram

Matt Taylor is reportedly part of the marketing campaign for Kevin James' upcoming film.

MORE ON:
kevin james

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Taylor uploaded his first TikTok video on October 15, in which he talked about his life as an art teacher.

"I'm always telling my students to push themselves, take chances, and see what they can create. Well, today they called me out.. and now here I am, starting this account," Taylor captioned the clip. "don't know what it'll become, but for now, I'm sharing little tidbits about life, art, and how to turn messes into masterpieces. #artteacher #teacher."

Is Kevin James Actually Matt Taylor?

is matt taylor actually the viral art teacher kevin james tiktok star
Source: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram; @thisismatttaylor/Instagram

Kevin James is playing Matt's character in his upcoming film.

James has not confirmed the buzz about his reported alter ego, but fans have offered different takes on Taylor's account.

One fan wrote, "My guess is that this isn't a movie, but Kevin James just showing off what his true passions are aside from acting (if that even is a passion for him anymore)."

"This is the best movie promotion ever cause we all watching it lol," a second shared, while a third said, "Smile. We're in a Kevin James' movie. 😁🤘🏼."

The clues so far suggest that Taylor's videos are part of the promotional push for James' upcoming romantic comedy, Solo Mio. His IMDb page shows he is set to portray a character named Matt in the film, which is scheduled to open in theaters on February 6, 2026.

In addition to starring in the movie, James is also writing the project alongside John and Patrick Kinnane. Meanwhile, the cast include Jonathan Roumie, Kim Coates and Alyson Hannigan, among others.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.