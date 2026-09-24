Meet Sesh, the Independent Challenger Reshaping Modern Nicotine

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Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Jake Paul and Zach Bryan have something in common that has nothing to do with music or comedy. They've all put their own money into the same nicotine pouch brand. Sesh+ is an independent, premium nicotine pouch brand, designed in Sweden and made in the USA, backed by a roster of recognized names and cultural voices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the brand sells exclusively to adults 21 and older, and it isn't owned by Altria, Philip Morris International or British American Tobacco, the three companies that control most of the category.

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A Cap Table Full of Culture and Influence The backer list keeps growing. Alongside Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Jake Paul and Zach Bryan, Sesh+ counts Diplo, comedian Andrew Schulz, Miami hospitality mogul David Grutman, Zac Brown, the Jonas Brothers, Shawn Ryan, Grammy-winner Jon George of RÜFÜS DU SOL, Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers, DJ BLOND:ISH, "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, current NFL receiver Braxton Berrios, former NFL receiver Danny Amendola, author Bill Perkins, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and social media sensation Nick Nayersina among its investors. That's a wide circle for one company to pull in, spanning music, film, sports, hospitality and finance. It's also a different kind of celebrity deal than most brands land. These investors didn't sign campaign contracts. They bought ownership, the same as anyone else putting money into the company. The round was backed by venture firm 8VC, led by Joe Lonsdale. Getting a venture firm and a backer list this long behind the same independent nicotine brand is unusual for a category that's historically been financed by tobacco holding companies.

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The Power of Word of Mouth Sesh+ says it grows through community and creators, meaning real people who already use the product telling real people about it, and through sampling and trial tied to retail rather than billboards or TV spots. It's an old-school approach in a category most people expect to be sold to them, and it's central to how Sesh+ introduces itself to new customers. The company has organized its outreach around three specific groups. Modern outdoorsmen are one, hunters, anglers and campers who've grown up around dip and pouches and are looking for an independent alternative to what they already know. Everyday athletes are another, people who want something they can use discreetly during a match or a workout, a round of golf or a long drive without a second thought. The third is the workforce and first responders, people on job sites, firehouses and patrol shifts, where a recommendation from a coworker carries more weight than anything on a billboard. That grassroots strategy is the whole engine behind the brand's growth. Rather than chasing attention with a single viral ad, Sesh+ is betting that a recommendation from someone already in one of these communities carries further than anything scrolling past on a screen.