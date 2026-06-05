Meet the 23-Year-Old Viral Nursing Student Graduating Debt-Free Thanks to Content Creation, and Why More Gen Z Students Are Following Her Lead

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As the cost of becoming a nurse continues to climb, a quiet shift is happening among Gen Z students. Kaylee Rosie, a 23-year-old future ER nurse, might be the clearest example yet. The average cost of a four-year nursing degree in the United States has crept steadily past what most twenty-year-olds can finance on their own. Tuition is only the beginning. Scrubs, stethoscopes, clinical kits, NCLEX prep, board exam fees, and the kind of supportive shoes a nurse can actually stand in for a twelve-hour shift all add up to a price tag that pushes nursing further out of reach every year. The traditional answer for students who can't afford it has been one of three options: take on tens of thousands of dollars in loans, work multiple jobs that erode their ability to study, or quietly drop out. For Kaylee Rosie, a 23-year-old nursing student from New Jersey, none of those options were going to work. So she found a fourth.

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Rosie is in her senior year of a private BSN program, set to graduate in 2027 with her registered nursing license and zero debt. She is also the first person in her family to attend college, and for most of her academic career, she was funding everything herself through two restaurant jobs. "I worked a morning job from 6am-3pm, and another serving job at night from 4:30pm until whenever my last table was done, which was anywhere from 10pm-1am at night," she says. "My most hours worked in 1 week was almost 80 hours." She is part of a quietly growing group of Gen Z students who have stopped accepting the traditional financial math of higher education and started building parallel careers as content creators to fund their degrees. The platform many of them, including Rosie, are gravitating toward is Passes, a subscription-based creator platform structured around long-term communities rather than viral algorithms. For students like Rosie, whose schedules don't allow for traditional side hustles, the model has been a quiet revelation. "Financially," Rosie says of her decision to join Passes.com, "it was the best decision I've made."

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Before Passes entered the picture, Rosie's life was a careful negotiation between two restaurant shifts and a nursing program with a notoriously brutal grading curve. Anything below an 80 percent in her program is considered a failing grade. To survive, she taught herself to stagger her work schedule so she could carve out partial study days. "That gave me the first or second half of the day to cram assignments," she says. "There were countless all nighters I pulled to get studying before big exams." She had switched majors three times before landing on nursing, starting in crime scene investigation, then health sciences, then biochemistry, each shift narrowing in on what she actually wanted to do with her life. "Although it might sound cliche, I truly do love getting to know people on a personal level, and helping to make a difference in their lives," she says of finally settling on nursing. The financial pressure, though, was constant. "There was a point where I could not afford the $7000 down payment to keep my place in my classes after I had paid off the previous semester, and after working all summer to save for the following semester," Rosie remembers. It is a familiar story across her generation. According to multiple recent surveys of healthcare students, more than half report having considered dropping out of their programs due to financial pressure, and an increasing percentage are turning to nontraditional income streams to bridge the gap. Rosie's story is unusual for one reason: she actually found a path that worked, and worked fast enough to save her degree. That path opened up through her management at The Network Effect, who introduced her to Passes. "I went straight for Passes after hearing such great things and I love Passes," Rosie says. The platform was designed around a different premise than most creator monetization tools. Where Instagram and TikTok reward viral spikes and force creators into a constant content treadmill, Passes is built around recurring subscriber relationships. Creators build small, loyal communities of people who pay to follow their actual lives, not just their hits. The platform's 10 percent fee is roughly half of what comparable platforms charge, which means more of what each subscriber pays actually lands in the creator's account. For a student paying tuition with that income, the math compounds quickly.

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Rosie's early growth on Passes was, by her own description, immediate. "It clicked right away, and grew more over time," she says. The implications were substantial enough that, within months, she was able to quit her night serving job. The morning job followed not long after. "At the end of my shift, I told my managers that trying to balance both jobs as well as nursing school was simply too much," she says. "In the beginning I didn't mention to any of my employers that I was giving social media a shot." What changed in her daily life after she quit reveals what the real cost of working two jobs through nursing school had been. "So much changed. It took me a while but I learned a proper sleep schedule for once, and I was able to see my friends so much more as well as create a normal school routine," Rosie says. "I used to cram all of my classes Monday-Wednesday so I can work the rest of the week and I didn't feel the overwhelming school stress. I was able to finally feel better prepared for exams and put more effort into my assignments." Her academic performance, predictably, improved. "I am definitely seeing a better overall score in my grades since quitting my jobs and having more time to prepare and study with my extra time rather than only studying the minimum time that I had previously." She has not pulled an all-nighter since.

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It is the kind of outcome that nursing program advisors increasingly say they are watching for. Sleep loss, irregular meals, and burnout from off-campus jobs are some of the strongest predictors of attrition in nursing programs nationwide. Students who can stabilize those variables typically stay in their programs, graduate on time, and pass their licensing exams on the first attempt. Rosie's experience tracks the pattern almost exactly. The income from Passes did not just pay her tuition. It bought her the time, sleep, and mental bandwidth that a competitive nursing program requires to begin with. What Rosie actually does on Passes is not what most outsiders assume. "That it's simply an explicit content site," she says, of the biggest misconception about platforms like hers. "When it's really a site to get to know people on a deeper level and show behind the scenes of my life." Her content is the daily reality of nursing school. The exam stress, the clinical insights, the supplies she's testing, the small victories and harder moments of a working future clinician. "Whether I'm freaking out about an exam or sharing something cool and new I'm learning, I love to share that in my content. People like to know about the ups and downs and nitty gritty of nursing school." Her best content, she says, is unedited. "Definitely the raw and unedited content. Whether I just woke up, no makeup, and in pajamas, or I'm all dolled up, I still like to post." Her nursing school classmates discovered her Passes career through a Snapchat Spotlight that appeared on their feeds. "They are all very supportive," Rosie says, "and even my instructors now know." The reception, she says, has been overwhelmingly positive, partly because the content itself is exactly what it appears to be: a real nursing student documenting a real nursing program. The subscriber relationships have been the most unexpected part of the experience. Rosie tells the story of a longtime supporter named Martin, based in the UK, who recently went out of his way to find a specific snowboard she had been hunting for. When he located one near him and discovered the company wouldn't ship to the US, he bought her a different model she liked instead. "I never expected a gift for simply giving another human kindness," she says. It is the kind of moment that captures what Passes actually is for creators like her, a recurring community of people invested in her real life, who have chosen to follow her over time rather than scroll past.

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The financial impact of Passes on Rosie's life shows up in concrete, identifiable ways. "The majority of my Passes money goes towards school so I can come out debt free," she says. "I would love to be able to continue my education and I might just be able to do that thanks to Passes." Her income now covers tuition, rent, food, and the long list of nursing supplies that quietly drain a student's budget. "A camera for better content," she lists when asked about the best purchase she has made since starting on Passes. "Nursing requires a lot of supplies too so I am able to get myself nice nursing supplies, scrubs, stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, bandage scissors, pen lights, compression socks, and a nice pair of shoes for being on my feet all day." Next semester, she is moving into her first house with girlfriends. This past spring, she took her first ever vacation, to Cabo. "As someone who did not grow up ever traveling, I was able to go to Cabo for the first time with Passes which was a beautiful experience," Rosie says. They are the small, specific markers of a life that has stabilized. For a first-generation college student who almost lost her seat in nursing school over a single missed tuition payment, they are also evidence that the model is doing what she needs it to do. It would be a mistake to read Rosie's story as a pivot away from nursing. The opposite is closer to the truth. If anything, Passes has freed her to commit to nursing more fully than the two restaurant jobs ever allowed. Asked about her favorite rotation, she does not hesitate. "I'm an adrenaline junkie, so I love the fast paced stuff and would love to end up as an emergency room nurse," she says. "I also don't get queasy easily." Her hardest day in clinicals, by contrast, is one she relates carefully. It was in the pediatric intensive care unit, a child brought in after a severe automobile accident. "Being one of the first people to know the severity of the situation, and having to relay that information to the parents and family takes a large mental toll that sticks with you."