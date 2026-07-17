Meet the 'Average Joe' Who Ditched Life on Land to Sail the Caribbean With His Wife After Buying a Yacht Using Bitcoin

Most people dream about escaping the nine-to-five and sailing off into the sunset. For Tyler Martin, that dream became reality.

The business owner swapped life on land for a floating home after buying a sailing yacht that now allows him and his wife to explore the Caribbean full time, waking up to a different island every few weeks.

From the turquoise waters of St Lucia to the beaches of Martinique and St Vincent, the couple have embraced a lifestyle many only ever imagine. But unlike most yacht owners, Tyler didn't fund his new life by cashing in his investments.

Instead, he used the Bitcoin he had spent years accumulating as collateral for a Bitcoin-backed loan, allowing him to buy the yacht without selling the cryptocurrency he believes still has long-term potential.

"I've been able to buy the boat, maintain it, insure it and keep it running without having to sell my Bitcoin," Tyler says. "It meant I didn't have to choose between holding onto an investment I believe in and living the life I'd always wanted."