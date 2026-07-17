Meet the 'Average Joe' Who Ditched Life on Land to Sail the Caribbean With His Wife After Buying a Yacht Using Bitcoin
July 17 2026, Published 1:27 a.m. ET
Most people dream about escaping the nine-to-five and sailing off into the sunset. For Tyler Martin, that dream became reality.
The business owner swapped life on land for a floating home after buying a sailing yacht that now allows him and his wife to explore the Caribbean full time, waking up to a different island every few weeks.
From the turquoise waters of St Lucia to the beaches of Martinique and St Vincent, the couple have embraced a lifestyle many only ever imagine. But unlike most yacht owners, Tyler didn't fund his new life by cashing in his investments.
Instead, he used the Bitcoin he had spent years accumulating as collateral for a Bitcoin-backed loan, allowing him to buy the yacht without selling the cryptocurrency he believes still has long-term potential.
"I've been able to buy the boat, maintain it, insure it and keep it running without having to sell my Bitcoin," Tyler says. "It meant I didn't have to choose between holding onto an investment I believe in and living the life I'd always wanted."
The dream had been years in the making. Before launching his hospitality business in Panama, Tyler worked as a professional sailing captain, but owning a blue-water cruising yacht always felt like something for the future.
That changed when he and his Venezuelan wife began facing ongoing residency and visa challenges, making it difficult to settle together in one country.
"The boat has become our home," Tyler explains. "It gives us the flexibility to stay together while continuing to work and travel."
Now, their mornings often begin with coffee overlooking crystal-clear bays before Tyler logs on to run his hospitality business remotely from the yacht. Afternoons might involve sailing to a neighbouring island, swimming in secluded coves or exploring local towns before dropping anchor for the evening.
"It's freedom," he says. "We're living the life we'd talked about for years."
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The financing also helped cover some of the ongoing costs that come with living aboard full time, including insurance, maintenance and repairs.
For Tyler, choosing not to sell his Bitcoin was an easy decision.
"I realised I didn't have to choose one or the other," he says. "I could buy the boat while still holding the Bitcoin I'd worked hard to accumulate."
His story highlights a growing trend among cryptocurrency investors who are choosing to borrow against their digital assets rather than sell them outright.
"People increasingly view Bitcoin as a long-term asset," says Himanshu Sahay, co-founder of Arch Lending. "For borrowers who understand the risks, crypto-backed lending can provide access to liquidity without requiring an outright sale."
Looking back, Tyler says buying the yacht wasn't just about ticking something off his bucket list. It completely changed the way he and his wife live.
"Most people think Bitcoin only matters when you sell it," he says. "For us, it became the thing that made this whole lifestyle possible."