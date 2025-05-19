Meet the Entrepreneur-Mother Who Built Supplement Products She Trusts for Her Children

The supplement industry operates with minimal oversight. Bottles line store shelves with scientific-sounding claims, but regulators do not require manufacturers to prove their products are safe or effective before selling them. This regulatory gap creates real risks for consumers seeking better health.

In this uncertain market, Kelin Marquet stands apart. A chemical engineer and mother of three, she approaches supplements with scientific rigor and maternal care. Her company, Why Not Natural, represents a blend of technical proficiency and personal values rarely seen in the industry.

When Science Meets Motherhood

Marquet's journey began with a simple realization – she discovered that supplements labeled "natural" contained ingredients she would not want in her body or her children's. Her chemical engineering background gave her the tools to spot problems others might miss.

"The FDA doesn't require evidence of safety or effectiveness for supplements," Marquet explains. "But as a professional chemical engineer, I wanted to make sure our products follow defined standards to certify our commodities are natural and clean."

For Marquet, the modern parent stands at the crossroads of countless decisions, each seemingly carrying the weight of their child's future well-being. This intersection of parental responsibility and scientific knowledge gave her a mission—to create supplements that met her exacting standards as an engineer and a mother.

Marquet mentions, “Imagine organizing your child's bedroom, methodically sorting through toys and books, discarding the broken, and keeping only what brings value. This is how I approached supplement formulation, except the discarded items weren't just cluttering a shelf but potentially affecting human health.”

This perspective shapes every aspect of Why Not Natural's line of safe supplement products. When most companies use fillers, preservatives, and artificial colors to make their products more appealing or profitable, Marquet asks a different question: “Would I give this to my children?”