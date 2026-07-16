Megan Fox Flaunts Her Killer Curves in Sultry Goth-Inspired Lingerie: Photos
July 16 2026, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
Megan Fox put her famous curves on display in a jaw-dropping, goth-inspired lingerie look.
"Men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue," Fox, 40, captioned a carousel of sultry photos shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 16.
Megan Fox Turned Heads in Sultry Goth-Themed Photoshoot
The racy photo series kicked off with a sultry snap of the actress wearing a sheer black bandeau and matching low-rise panties. Her long dark locks fell over her chest as she posed with a dramatic floor-length black veil.
Another racy shot captured the Transformers star striking a prayer-like pose, leaning on a chair as she arched her back and embraced the shoot's dark, seductive aesthetic.
Fox ended her post with a short clip in which she stuck out her tongue while igniting a lighter.
Fans Drooled Over Megan Fox's Post
Fox's followers were obsessed with the look, flooding the comments section with praise.
"Dark feminine era going craaazyyy," one fan wrote, while another added, "Megan WOW 🥵 Nobody does it like you 😍🤯❤️🔥."
"Jennifer’s Body 2 is coming!" a third user suggested, referring to the 2009 horror film where Fox starred alongside Amanda Seyfried. In the flick, Fox played a demonically possessed high school student, famously shocking audiences when her character used a match to light her tongue on fire.
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'Jennifer's Body 2' Is Reportedly in the Works
Jennifer's Body screenwriter Diablo Cody confirmed in March that she was in the process of writing a sequel to the cult classic.
"You know what? It actually is not a typical sequel process, where you’re going, ‘Here’s what we’re going to protect from the first movie.’ It’s more like all the ways in which I was restrained on the first movie, I’m now unleashed,” Cody, 48, told Bloody Disgusting at the time. “So it actually is less a feeling of being cautious and more of a feeling of being careless in the best way."
Amanda Seyfriend Not Doing 'Jennifer's Body' Without Megan Fox
Jennifer's Body wasn't initially well-received by audiences, but the film eventually earned a devoted following.
"Obviously Jennifer’s Body is very important to me. I love it but I actually feel like the culture has caught up with what we were trying to do with that movie," the writer continued. "Now it’s like I can really stretch my legs. I really loved writing this script. There was not a moment of it that felt like work, which is unusual for me these days.”
Though no stars have signed on for the movie, Seyfried, 40, has made it clear she would be open to returning — but not without the film's main star.
"I’m not doing it without [Fox]," she told Variety last year.