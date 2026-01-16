or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Megan Moroney
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Megan Moroney's 'Sparkle' Look Takes Center Stage in Her Fiery New Music Video for 'Wish I Didn't': How to Recreate the Look

photo of Megan Moroney.
Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp

Megan Moroney's makeup artist exclusively tells OK! how she created the look for her latest music video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney is back with some catchy new music — and some killer makeup you can recreate!

On Friday, January 16, the country star, 28, released "Wish I Didn't," accompanied by an official music video starring Traitors star Dylan Efron.

The song is the third track released from the blonde babe's upcoming third studio album Cloud 9, which releases on February 20.

In the music video, Moroney tries to figure out if the new guy she's seeing (Efron) is a walking red flag.

"Directed by Lauren Dunn, the official music video for 'Wish I Didn’t' arrives as a modern-day update of the action-comedy classic Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with Moroney and Efron playing the parts of a seemingly perfect married couple living secret double lives as competing assassins," the press release reads.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of The star released 'Wish I Didn't' on January 16.
Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp

The star released 'Wish I Didn't' on January 16.

Article continues below advertisement

For the video, makeup artist Jessica Candage couldn't help but gush over working with the performer.

"I absolutely love being a part of Megan's music videos. I think this is our third one together, and they elevate each time to such a creative level. It all comes from Megan’s beautiful brain. I never know what I’m walking into, and it’s really exciting for me creatively as an artist to show up and find out the theme and have the opportunity to create something synergistic with her vision," she exclusively tells OK!. "I’ve been working with Megan for about six years, and she has always loved glam, so it’s really fun to get creative with different shades as the color themes for her albums change. We always love trying new products and looks, especially if it’s glam."

Article continues below advertisement

For Candage, Moroney is an "amazing client" because she "just wants to feel beautiful" and is down to try any and all products. "We tend to do a sculpted, bronzy full beat with a half lash and a pop of color on the eyes and always a lip in the mauve family," she shares.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The country star loves to 'sparkle' in her videos.
Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp

The country star loves to 'sparkle' in her videos.

MORE ON:
Megan Moroney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candage continues, "For this music video, we had two characters in one, but since the wardrobe told a lot of the characters' story, I wanted to keep balance with makeup, so we stuck to one look throughout, which was more of that classic old money vibe — but with the Megan Moroney sparkle. Megan will send me photos of inspiration, and then she trusts me to do what I think will compliment her."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jessica Candage used Too Faced products on the singer.
Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp

Jessica Candage used Too Faced products on the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

For this shoot, Candage, who often uses Too Faced concealers on the starlet, was excited to dive into some of their products.

“For the perfect finishing touches for Megan’s new music video, I used Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara in Black on her top lashes and Chocolate on the bottom to complement her blue eyes,” says Candage. “I used the Disco Crush Multi-Use Eye Shadow & Highlighter in the shade Fairy Dust on the center of the eyelid with my finger and then applied the Better Than Sex Easy Glide Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Black for the perfect cat eye.”

“And to stay on theme for this music video, I used the Cloud Crush Blurring Blush in Candy Clouds for the perfect wash of baby pink," she adds. "I love sculpting out the face using them – it’s one of my favorite ways to snatch Megan’s face."

Candage also applied the Too Faced Born This Way Natural Finish Foundation for a "golden glow."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megan Moroney is about to go on tour this year.
Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp

Megan Moroney is about to go on tour this year.

Moroney is about to have an exciting year.

This May, Moroney will take off on THE CLOUD 9 TOUR — a 49-date international headline run whose U.S. leg immediately sold over 450,000 tickets. One of the year’s most sought-after live events, THE CLOUD 9 TOUR will feature stops at major arenas throughout North America, Europe and the U.K.

For more info, visit meganmoroney.com/#tour.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.