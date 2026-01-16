Megan Moroney's 'Sparkle' Look Takes Center Stage in Her Fiery New Music Video for 'Wish I Didn't': How to Recreate the Look
Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Megan Moroney is back with some catchy new music — and some killer makeup you can recreate!
On Friday, January 16, the country star, 28, released "Wish I Didn't," accompanied by an official music video starring Traitors star Dylan Efron.
The song is the third track released from the blonde babe's upcoming third studio album Cloud 9, which releases on February 20.
In the music video, Moroney tries to figure out if the new guy she's seeing (Efron) is a walking red flag.
"Directed by Lauren Dunn, the official music video for 'Wish I Didn’t' arrives as a modern-day update of the action-comedy classic Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with Moroney and Efron playing the parts of a seemingly perfect married couple living secret double lives as competing assassins," the press release reads.
For the video, makeup artist Jessica Candage couldn't help but gush over working with the performer.
"I absolutely love being a part of Megan's music videos. I think this is our third one together, and they elevate each time to such a creative level. It all comes from Megan’s beautiful brain. I never know what I’m walking into, and it’s really exciting for me creatively as an artist to show up and find out the theme and have the opportunity to create something synergistic with her vision," she exclusively tells OK!. "I’ve been working with Megan for about six years, and she has always loved glam, so it’s really fun to get creative with different shades as the color themes for her albums change. We always love trying new products and looks, especially if it’s glam."
For Candage, Moroney is an "amazing client" because she "just wants to feel beautiful" and is down to try any and all products. "We tend to do a sculpted, bronzy full beat with a half lash and a pop of color on the eyes and always a lip in the mauve family," she shares.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Candage continues, "For this music video, we had two characters in one, but since the wardrobe told a lot of the characters' story, I wanted to keep balance with makeup, so we stuck to one look throughout, which was more of that classic old money vibe — but with the Megan Moroney sparkle. Megan will send me photos of inspiration, and then she trusts me to do what I think will compliment her."
For this shoot, Candage, who often uses Too Faced concealers on the starlet, was excited to dive into some of their products.
“For the perfect finishing touches for Megan’s new music video, I used Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara in Black on her top lashes and Chocolate on the bottom to complement her blue eyes,” says Candage. “I used the Disco Crush Multi-Use Eye Shadow & Highlighter in the shade Fairy Dust on the center of the eyelid with my finger and then applied the Better Than Sex Easy Glide Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Black for the perfect cat eye.”
“And to stay on theme for this music video, I used the Cloud Crush Blurring Blush in Candy Clouds for the perfect wash of baby pink," she adds. "I love sculpting out the face using them – it’s one of my favorite ways to snatch Megan’s face."
Candage also applied the Too Faced Born This Way Natural Finish Foundation for a "golden glow."
Moroney is about to have an exciting year.
This May, Moroney will take off on THE CLOUD 9 TOUR — a 49-date international headline run whose U.S. leg immediately sold over 450,000 tickets. One of the year’s most sought-after live events, THE CLOUD 9 TOUR will feature stops at major arenas throughout North America, Europe and the U.K.
For more info, visit meganmoroney.com/#tour.