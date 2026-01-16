Megan Moroney's 'Sparkle' Look Takes Center Stage in Her Fiery New Music Video for 'Wish I Didn't': How to Recreate the Look

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney is back with some catchy new music — and some killer makeup you can recreate! On Friday, January 16, the country star, 28, released "Wish I Didn't," accompanied by an official music video starring Traitors star Dylan Efron. The song is the third track released from the blonde babe's upcoming third studio album Cloud 9, which releases on February 20. In the music video, Moroney tries to figure out if the new guy she's seeing (Efron) is a walking red flag. "Directed by Lauren Dunn, the official music video for 'Wish I Didn’t' arrives as a modern-day update of the action-comedy classic Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with Moroney and Efron playing the parts of a seemingly perfect married couple living secret double lives as competing assassins," the press release reads.

Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp The star released 'Wish I Didn't' on January 16.

For the video, makeup artist Jessica Candage couldn't help but gush over working with the performer. "I absolutely love being a part of Megan's music videos. I think this is our third one together, and they elevate each time to such a creative level. It all comes from Megan’s beautiful brain. I never know what I’m walking into, and it’s really exciting for me creatively as an artist to show up and find out the theme and have the opportunity to create something synergistic with her vision," she exclusively tells OK!. "I’ve been working with Megan for about six years, and she has always loved glam, so it’s really fun to get creative with different shades as the color themes for her albums change. We always love trying new products and looks, especially if it’s glam."

For Candage, Moroney is an "amazing client" because she "just wants to feel beautiful" and is down to try any and all products. "We tend to do a sculpted, bronzy full beat with a half lash and a pop of color on the eyes and always a lip in the mauve family," she shares.

Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp The country star loves to 'sparkle' in her videos.

Candage continues, "For this music video, we had two characters in one, but since the wardrobe told a lot of the characters' story, I wanted to keep balance with makeup, so we stuck to one look throughout, which was more of that classic old money vibe — but with the Megan Moroney sparkle. Megan will send me photos of inspiration, and then she trusts me to do what I think will compliment her."

Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp Jessica Candage used Too Faced products on the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: courtesy of Carly Sharp Megan Moroney is about to go on tour this year.