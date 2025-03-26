Country Star Megan Moroney Rocks See-Through Dress During 'Late Show' Appearance: See Stunning Photos

The rising singer-songwriter showed some skin in a see-through, floor-length gown with silver embellishments for a March 25 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . She completed the look with voluminous black sleeves that cascaded behind her.

The "No Caller ID" singer made her Late Show debut with a performance of "Break It Right Back" from the deluxe version of her album Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine). She performed the song for a live studio audience in front of a set of lit candles surrounding her and her bandmates.

The country artist, 27, referenced the first lyric of her song in an Instagram post recapping the event, writing, "dressed to the nines." The rest of the track from her sophomore album tells the story of someone who falls in love, only to get the rug ripped out from under them.

Moroney sings, "You swore up and down that, you loved me to death/ Now we’re in my driveway, and I’m now your ex/ 'Cause I’m way too much, and you need something less."