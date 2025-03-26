Country Star Megan Moroney Rocks See-Through Dress During 'Late Show' Appearance: See Stunning Photos
Megan Moroney is baring it all — both on and off country radio.
The rising singer-songwriter showed some skin in a see-through, floor-length gown with silver embellishments for a March 25 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She completed the look with voluminous black sleeves that cascaded behind her.
The "No Caller ID" singer made her Late Show debut with a performance of "Break It Right Back" from the deluxe version of her album Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine). She performed the song for a live studio audience in front of a set of lit candles surrounding her and her bandmates.
The country artist, 27, referenced the first lyric of her song in an Instagram post recapping the event, writing, "dressed to the nines." The rest of the track from her sophomore album tells the story of someone who falls in love, only to get the rug ripped out from under them.
Moroney sings, "You swore up and down that, you loved me to death/ Now we’re in my driveway, and I’m now your ex/ 'Cause I’m way too much, and you need something less."
Moroney is staying in New York for two concert performances at Radio City Music Hall on March 26 and March 27. Her Am I Okay? Tour continues in several cities across the U.S. before concluding in Dallas, Texas, in October.
In November 2024, she received the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.
The singer brought her big win to the small stage in March, performing in the iconic Tiny Desk Concert. At the time, she sang "I'm Not Pretty," "No Caller ID," "Tennessee Orange" and "Am I Okay?" during the 17-minute set.
During the talk show, Moroney was joined by Jenna Ortega, who sat down to chat about her new movie, Death of a Unicorn. The upcoming horror flick — to be released on March 28 — also stars Paul Rudd and Will Poulter.
Ortega, 22, wore a deep red mosaic mini dress embellished with roses. She paired the glamorous look with matching red lipstick, a gold necklace and black sandals.