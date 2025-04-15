or
Hot Pics! Megan Thee Stallion's Best Skin-Baring Looks

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

OK! rounded up some of Megan Thee Stallion's most naked looks that took the internet by storm.

April 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A Living Barbie Doll

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

At the time, Megan Thee Stallion announced the release of an expanded reissue of one of her studio albums.

Megan Thee Stallion looked fierce as she flashed her curves in a daring black, long-sleeved crop top and pinstripe pants. She rocked a high ponytail with sleek, full bangs in the October 2024 mirror selfie.

"MEGAN ACT II OUT AT MIDNIGHT HOTTIES🦋," she announced in the caption.

Megan Thee Stallion Showed Off Her Natural Beauty

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion went makeup-free in the snap.

In August 2024, the "Wanna Be" rapper captured a mirror selfie, showing her voluminous curly hairstyle that added a bold touch to her hot look. She highlighted her slim physique with a white, cropped shirt and black shorts.

She captioned the post, "It feels so good to be homeeee😭 Hotties would yall want some MAMUSHI merch ?👀."

Very Cutesy!

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

She took a mirror selfie in a bathroom.

The 30-year-old "Otaku Hot Girl" rapper sizzled in a black chest-accentuating bodycon dress with a white collar. She paired her stylish look with thigh-high black socks and a black hair ribbon.

"📸forgot to post dump," she wrote in the caption of the carousel of photos.

Megan Thee Stallion Set Pulses Racing

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion opted for a bold look in the snap.

The songwriter flaunted her beauty in a sleek hairstyle as she left little to the imagination with her black halter-style top with cutouts at the midriff and waist. She completed her chic look with a massive silver cross necklace and hoop earrings.

Inspired by Anime

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion shows her love for anime through both her lyrics and fashion choices.

In a June 2024 photoset, the "Sweetest Pie" rapper stunned fans in an orange wig and bust-enhancing top with a colorful design.

Pretty in Pink

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

She shared a sneak peek of one of her looks during her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

The "Roc Steady" hitmaker turned heads in an all-pink ensemble — a bra-style top, shorts and leg warmers — in a mirror selfie she captured during a May 2024 stop of her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Megan Thee Stallion Turned Up the Heat

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion wore nothing but pasties in the snap.

In February 2024, the "HISS" songstress put on an eye-popping display in cleavage-baring pasties with a snakeskin design.

She Captured Hearts

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion made her fans fall in love with her by slipping into an all-pink outfit.

"It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me 💁🏽‍♀️," the "Savage" rapper cheekily captioned a photoset, showing her enviable figure in a pink bra top, a cropped jacket and matching shorts.

Real Hot Girl

Source: @theestallion/Instagram

She wore a matching light blue wig in the June 2023 photos.

The "Bigger In Texas" rapper showed off her toned physique in a metallic blue bikini. She accessorized with a colorful necklace and bracelets to complete her hot look.

