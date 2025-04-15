Hot Pics! Megan Thee Stallion's Best Skin-Baring Looks
A Living Barbie Doll
Megan Thee Stallion looked fierce as she flashed her curves in a daring black, long-sleeved crop top and pinstripe pants. She rocked a high ponytail with sleek, full bangs in the October 2024 mirror selfie.
"MEGAN ACT II OUT AT MIDNIGHT HOTTIES🦋," she announced in the caption.
Megan Thee Stallion Showed Off Her Natural Beauty
In August 2024, the "Wanna Be" rapper captured a mirror selfie, showing her voluminous curly hairstyle that added a bold touch to her hot look. She highlighted her slim physique with a white, cropped shirt and black shorts.
She captioned the post, "It feels so good to be homeeee😭 Hotties would yall want some MAMUSHI merch ?👀."
Very Cutesy!
The 30-year-old "Otaku Hot Girl" rapper sizzled in a black chest-accentuating bodycon dress with a white collar. She paired her stylish look with thigh-high black socks and a black hair ribbon.
"📸forgot to post dump," she wrote in the caption of the carousel of photos.
Megan Thee Stallion Set Pulses Racing
The songwriter flaunted her beauty in a sleek hairstyle as she left little to the imagination with her black halter-style top with cutouts at the midriff and waist. She completed her chic look with a massive silver cross necklace and hoop earrings.
Inspired by Anime
In a June 2024 photoset, the "Sweetest Pie" rapper stunned fans in an orange wig and bust-enhancing top with a colorful design.
Pretty in Pink
The "Roc Steady" hitmaker turned heads in an all-pink ensemble — a bra-style top, shorts and leg warmers — in a mirror selfie she captured during a May 2024 stop of her Hot Girl Summer Tour.
Megan Thee Stallion Turned Up the Heat
In February 2024, the "HISS" songstress put on an eye-popping display in cleavage-baring pasties with a snakeskin design.
She Captured Hearts
"It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me 💁🏽♀️," the "Savage" rapper cheekily captioned a photoset, showing her enviable figure in a pink bra top, a cropped jacket and matching shorts.
Real Hot Girl
The "Bigger In Texas" rapper showed off her toned physique in a metallic blue bikini. She accessorized with a colorful necklace and bracelets to complete her hot look.